"The American Masters of Taste" Honors Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets and Breakfast Bowls with Gold Medal Seal

Taste Recognition Award Recognizes Superior Taste of Eggland's Best Frozen Portfolio

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chefs In America has awarded Eggland's Best's line of Frozen Omelets including the Three Cheese, Ham & Cheese and Sausage & Cheese varieties, and Breakfast Bowls including the Sausage & Cheese, Salsa, Bacon & Cheese and Loaded Potato Scramble varieties with "The American Masters of Taste SUPERIOR TASTE" Gold Medal Seal!

American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal (PRNewswire)

This year marks the first year that the innovative frozen products have been acknowledged for superior taste, highlighting the brand's commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction. Each product was individually judged and awarded with the accomplishment of superior taste.

"Eggland's Best consistently sets itself apart from other eggs and breakfast products in terms of superior quality and taste," said Christina Washington, VP of Endorsements for Chefs In America. "The awarded accolade reflects this, which is why it comes as no surprise that Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets and Breakfast Bowls have won the Gold Medal Seal this year."

Chefs In America is the oldest and most prestigious culinary endorsement organization in the U.S. Their nationwide network, American Masters of Taste is comprised of top corporate and high-volume chefs. "The American Masters of Taste" Gold Medal Seal only endorses one brand per category.

"We are pleased to be recognized with this prominent status and to have secured the Gold Medal Award for Superior Taste from 'The American Masters of Taste," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This recognition of our newest frozen varieties from the Gold Medal endorsement program strongly indicates our commitment to delivering superior taste and nutrition to our valued consumers."

"Awards like the 'American Masters of Taste' Gold Medal seal reinforces the superiority of Eggland's Best eggs in convenience, taste and nutrition," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "I always encourage my clients to try out the brand's Frozen Omelets and Breakfast Bowls because they're packed with so much nutrition, and are a sure-fire way to sustain your energy throughout the day!"

Eggland's Best Classic, Organic, Cage Free, Hard-Cooked, Liquid, Pasture Raised and Free Range eggs have also received the prominent award this year, making it the 21st year in a row that the brand has been recognized for superior taste, highlighting the brand's commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Chefs In America

For over 30 years, consumers have relied on the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal to lead them to America's SUPERIOR TASTING food & beverage products. Marketing & sales professionals utilize the Gold Medal Endorsement as a strategic tool to create heightened brand awareness and a unique selling point for award winning products. Chefs In America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a myriad of foodservice and retail grocery products. Culinary equipment and small wares are judged for overall quality and may receive a Superior Quality Gold Medal.

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

