FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TAPS SUPERSTAR POST MALONE TO HEADLINE INAUGURAL NEW YEAR'S WEEKEND FESTIVITIES

GRAMMY® Award-nominated and eight-time diamond-certified artist to perform Dec. 30 and 31 at the resort's new BleauLive Theater; tickets on sale Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. PDT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the globally anticipated luxury resort and casino, has tapped GRAMMY® Award-nominated and eight-time diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone to headline its inaugural New Year's Eve weekend festivities on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31. Post Malone will perform two consecutive nights at the resort's 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater. Tickets to the performances will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

"Fontainebleau has a decades-long legacy of welcoming the world's biggest headliners for our New Year's Eve guests," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "We're incredibly proud to have Post Malone – one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation – make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our December 13 grand opening."

"New Year's Eve is iconic in this city and I'm excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas," says Post Malone.

To provide guests an all-encompassing celebratory experience wrapped in one destination, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will offer a robust New Year's Eve package that includes a two-night stay in one of the resort's rooms and suites. Starting at $3,700, the package also includes a pair of row-A tickets to Post Malone's show at BleauLive Theater on either night of choice in addition to a $250 resort food and beverage credit.

Tickets to Post Malone at BleauLive Theater are available beginning at 10 a.m. PDT Friday, Oct. 20 and start at $150 plus applicable taxes and fees with Live Nation presale beginning 10 a.m. PDT Thursday, Oct. 19. New Year's Eve packages and individual tickets can be purchased online at

https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/nye/

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023, pending regulatory approval. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Post Malone

An 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (5x-platinum), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), "White Iverson" (5x-platinum), "Better Now" (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

Most recently, he released his highly anticipated fifth full-length record AUSTIN. The album, self-titled after Post's legal name, is yet another shift in sound for Post and features all live instrumentation produced by Post and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. In June, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award."

View original content:

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas