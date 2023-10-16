UT Haslam's Executive MBA Achieves Major International Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive MBA program (EMBA) in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business, ranks No. 14 among U.S. public universities, No. 31 nationally and No. 92 globally in the London-based Financial Times' latest executive MBA rankings.

UT's Haslam College of Business has ranked in the Financial Times' executive MBA rankings four years in a row.

This marks the fourth year Haslam's EMBA has earned a spot in the ranking. Haslam's overall ranking is based on combined data from three EMBA tracks: global supply chain, healthcare leadership and strategic leadership, as well as college-wide faculty and research data.

Markers of Success

One of the world's most well-regarded and rigorous rankings, the Financial Times' top EMBA compilation scores programs based on several factors. These include alumni salaries, salary increases, career progress and pre-EMBA work experience, faculty research productivity, diversity of faculty and students and corporate social responsibility, among others.

The average salary of Haslam EMBA alumni three years after graduation is $243,981, a 31 percent increase post-graduation, and the Financial Times ranked Haslam No. 35 overall for alumni years of pre-EMBA work experience.

In faculty research (10 percent of the overall ranking), Haslam ranked No. 60, up from No. 64 last year. This measurement is calculated using the number of articles published by a school's current, full-time faculty members in 50 selected academic and practitioner journals between January 2020 and May 2023.

An EMBA Dedicated to Providing Value to Students

Amy Cathey, Haslam's associate dean for graduate and executive education, called the ranking a reflection of the faculty and staff's commitment to continuously improving the programs materials and presentations, so that each new cohort learns their industry's most current and relevant thinking and applications.

"The EMBA's steady progress in this prestigious international ranking reflects the persistent hard work and passion our faculty and staff apply to craft and deliver an exceptional program for professional business leaders," Cathey said. "Our students – who are busy executives – receive a superior education that respects their professional responsibilities, schedules and needs. Even before graduation, they use their learnings in the program to bring value to their organizations and their communities."

Stephen L. Mangum, dean of the college and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair, said the Financial Times' ranking is indicative of Haslam's growing international reputation.

"Increasingly, students and corporations are drawn to the quality of Haslam's educational offerings," Mangum said. "Through our faculty's dedication to delivering world-class, research-informed educational experiences, Haslam continues to attract leading scholars and seriously minded students committed to augmenting organizational performance and improving the world in which we all work and live."

Colleges of business elect to participate in the Financial Times' Executive MBA ranking, but their Executive MBA programs must meet certain criteria to be eligible, including being accredited by either the US's Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business or Europe's Equis. Also, the Executive MBA must be cohort-based, with at least 30 students enrolling and graduating together each year.

About Programs for Working Professionals at the Haslam College of Business

Haslam offers many executive education courses and master's programs designed for working professionals, including the Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Global Supply Chain, Healthcare Leadership, Strategic Leadership), Aerospace & Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, MS in Management and Human Resources, MS in Supply Chain Online and Online MBA. Haslam houses some of the country's leading experts in supply chain, process efficiency, collaborative partnerships and analytics.

The programs for working professionals address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach in which students develop new analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to make the learning experience apply directly to each participant's current or future job. For more information, please see the Graduate and Executive Education website.

