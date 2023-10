HealthMetrix Research Selects 2024 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage+Part D plans in 100 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2024 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and posted on MedicareNewsWatch.com . The 2024 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"The heightened concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2024 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2024 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 70% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall CMS ratings for exceptional performance. HealthMetrix Research appreciates those informed Medicare beneficiaries who rely annually on this independent recognition when considering their Medicare Advantage+Part D options."

The award criteria were based on 2024 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.

East * Previous 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient



Atlanta Anthem* (3.5 Star) Baltimore United HealthCare* (5 Star) Boston Blue Cross Blue Shield (3.5 Star) Bradenton Humana* (5 Star) Buffalo Aetna (3.5 Star) Burlington VT MVP Health Care* (3.5 Star) Charlotte Blue Cross Blue Shield* (4 Star) Columbia SC Aetna (4 Star) Concord NH Anthem (3.5 Star) Fort Lauderdale CarePlus (4 Star) Fort Myers Freedom Health* (4.5 Star) Greensboro Alignment Health Plan (5 Star) Harrisburg Highmark* (5 Star) Jacksonville Humana (5 Star) Miami Leon Health (5 Star) Naples Freedom Health* (4.5 Star) New York City Metro Area

Healthfirst* (4 Star)



Elderplan (3.5 Star)

United HealthCare (4 Star) Ocala CarePlus (4 Star) Orlando Freedom Health (4.5 Star) Pensacola Aetna (3.5 Star) Philadelphia United HealthCare (4 Star) Pittsburgh Highmark* (5 Star) Portland ME Anthem (3.5 Star) Raleigh Alignment Health Plan* (5 Star) Richmond VA Humana (4.5 Star) Rochester CDPHP (4.5 Star) San Juan PR Triple S (4.5 Star) Sarasota Humana (5 Star) Savannah Anthem (3.5 Star) Springfield MA Blue Cross Blue Shield (3.5 Star) Tallahassee United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Tampa-Saint Petersburg Optimum Healthcare* (5 Star) Washington DC United HealthCare* (4 Star) West Palm Beach Humana* (5 Star) Wilmington DE Aetna (4.5 Star) Winston-Salem Alignment Health Plan* (5 Star)



Midwest * Previous 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Akron Paramount Elite (4 Star) Baton Rouge Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star) Charleston WV Highmark* (5 Star) Chattanooga United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Cincinnati Anthem (3.5 Star) Cleveland Paramount Elite (4 Star) Columbus Anthem* (3.5 Star) Davenport MediGold* (4.5 Star) Dayton United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Des Moines MediGold* (4.5 Star) Detroit Blue Care Network (4 Star) Fargo Align-Sanford Health Plan (4.5 Star) Fort Wayne Anthem (3.5 Star) Grand Rapids Blue Care Network (4 Star) Hattiesburg MS United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Indianapolis Anthem (3.5 Star) Kansas City United HealthCare (4 Star) Knoxville WellPoint (3.5 Star) Lansing Blue Care Network (4 Star) Little Rock Humana* (4 Star) Louisville Anthem (4 Star) Madison Anthem (4 Star) Memphis WellPoint (3.5 Star) Milwaukee Anthem (4 Star) Minneapolis-St. Paul Allina Health (4.5 Star) Montgomery Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star) Nashville WellPoint (3.5 Star) New Orleans Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star) Oklahoma City GlobalHealth (4.5 Star) Omaha Humana* (4.5 Star) Sioux Falls Align-Sanford Health Plan (4.5 Star) St. Louis Anthem (3.5 Star) Toledo Devoted Health* (5 Star) Tulsa GlobalHealth (4.5 Star) Wichita Aetna (4.5 Star)



West * Previous 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Austin United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Bakersfield Humana* (4 Star) Boise Saint Alphonsus Health Plan* (3.5 Star) Cheyenne United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Dallas-Fort Worth Cigna Healthcare (4 Star) Denver-Colorado Springs Humana* (4.5 Star) El Paso Humana (4 Star) Fresno SCAN Health Plan (3.5 Star) Honolulu Humana* (4.5 Star) Houston KelseyCare (5 Star) Las Vegas Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star) Los Angeles Metro Area

SCAN Health Plan (3.5 Star)



Alignment Health Plan (4 Star) Modesto SCAN Health Plan (3.5 Star) Oakland Central Health Medicare Plan* (3.5 Star) Phoenix Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star) Portland Providence Health Plan (3.5 Star) Reno Prominence Health Plan (4 Star) Sacramento Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star) Salt Lake City Aetna (4 Star) San Antonio Humana (4 Star) San Diego SCAN Health Plan (3.5 Star) San Francisco Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star) San Jose Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star) San Mateo SCAN Health Plan (3.5 Star) Santa Fe Humana* (4.5 Star) Seattle United HealthCare (4 Star) Stockton Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star) Tucson Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star)

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345

