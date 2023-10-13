HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF QUEBEC-BASED D'ONOFRIO INSURANCE INC.

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of D'Onofrio Insurance Inc. (D'Onofrio Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Laval, Quebec, Canada, D'Onofrio Insurance is an independent firm providing commercial and personal insurance to clients in the region. Marco D'Onofrio, Owner, and the D'Onofrio Insurance team will join Hub Quebec.

D'Onofrio Insurance will be referred to as D'Onofrio Insurance, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

