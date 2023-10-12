VYIT will release its first AI-driven fitness Smartfit app in 2024 focused on body transformation training and individualized planning

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by four women who are transformation -and-wellness coaches who turned to fitness professionally after going through their own remarkable personal transformations, VYIT, pronounced VIT, designs unique exercise training programs focused on the individual instead of a one-size-fits-all approach to reaching fitness and body transformation goals, including weight loss or strength training. With AI, VYIT will introduce precision and other possibilities to training for transformation in health and fitness.

VYIT will release its first AI-driven fitness Smartfit app in 2024 focused on individualized body transformation training

Although AI-driven fitness apps and online resources are emerging, exercise and diet consistency next to the right individualized program remains challenging. Technology enables accessibility, affordability, and low-cost solutions that may replace gyms but remove the human expertise that even AI requires. "Although data is among today's top currency, human experience is equally–if not more–valuable. Prediction and other modeling still require human intervention, especially with error handling," says VYIT's Chief of Performance, Nutrition, and Training, Tina Kihlgren.

VYIT's emerging SmartFit system started last Summer with the mobile and Apple watch app , VYIT LIFE, for virtual personal training service offerings while continuing to design and release training programs through online modules and the VYIT shop . In 2024, VYIT will release its first AI-driven fitness SmartFit app focused on body transformation training based on human experience and feedback. SmartFit will comprise a series of apps for exercise training and nutrition based on various sports styles, techniques, and human coaching.

"Transformation can occur on many levels–mentally and physically–that doesn't necessarily require extreme regiments but an understanding of the individual's current state, tendencies, environmental changes over time, and behavioral habits. A simple change can create drastic positive results," says VYIT's Chief of Performance, Nutrition, and Training, Tina Kihlgren.

There's also an increasing data gap problem from the multitude of apps and mainstream mobile devices becoming more human health-minded, making it difficult to see the individual's full story when it comes to a biometric footprint for blood pressure, sleep trends, and more. VYIT's approach places the human individual at the center of its designs and products.

VYIT’s mission is to empower and support others to long-term healthy living through data-driven programming based on diet, experience, data, exercise programming, and evidence-based artifacts.VYIT embraces flexibility, data, and learning because the triad creates the optimal sweet spot to achieve the right approach to accomplish any goal and long-life living. (PRNewswire)

