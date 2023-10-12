BMC Selected as Overall Leader for Workload Automation in the 2023 Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report

BMC Selected as Overall Leader for Workload Automation in the 2023 Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report

Control-M "maintains its Value Leader status, showcasing robust capabilities in the realm of application workflow orchestration," says industry assessment

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that the Control-M platform has been awarded the overall highest score for the seventh consecutive time in the 2023 EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation (WLA) and Orchestration, a recognition it has held since 2010. The BMC Helix Control-M SaaS offering is also recognized.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

"Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M offer an innovative method for orchestrating data pipelines for more flexible and effective business operations," said Dan Twing, president and COO at EMA. "BMC's capability to orchestrate end-to-end workflows across various hybrid and multi-cloud systems is a crucial strength."

According to the report, "BMC brings an innovative and efficient approach to data pipeline orchestration. Its standout feature lies in its seamless extension across diverse cloud environments, enabling end-to-end workflow management with a focus on timely execution."

Highlights noted in the report include:

Seamless orchestration of application and data workflows across on-premises, public, and private clouds ensures organizations consistently meet SLA deadlines for business services.

Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M facilitate the creation, integration, and automation of data pipelines across platforms, offering a wide array of out-of-the-box integrations that simplify data transfers in the context of data pipelines.

By adopting a Jobs-as-Code strategy, these platforms integrate into the DevOps toolchain , promoting collaboration and adaptability.

The self-hosted and SaaS offerings maintain operational standards and provide self-service interfaces across various teams, fostering innovation throughout the organization, and in turn expediting the development and deployment of workflows.

"It was a tremendous honor to be recognized as the highest-scoring solution once again in this year's Workload Automation Radar report," said Gur Steif, president, Digital Business Automation at BMC. "We remain fully committed to helping our customers deliver on their business modernization initiatives across an ever-growing ecosystem of applications, data sources, and infrastructures."

Additional Resources

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2023 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Asma Ali

BMC

ExtComms@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.