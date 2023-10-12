Autographed Sports Memorabilia, Art Pieces, and Motorcycles Featured in Eclectic HiBid Auctions Following $32M GMV Week

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In auctions held last week on HiBid.com, bidders placed over 3.4 million bids on 692,734 lots, bringing auctioneers $32 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). An incredible variety of lots are always open for bidding on HiBid.com, and this week is no exception, with auctions featuring items that sports fans, art aficionados, jewelry collectors, and motorcycle enthusiasts are bound to love.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Standout lots include dozens of autographed football helmets, footballs, and jerseys as well as a 1998 Honda Goldwing motorcycle and a Cobra Racer. Lots for sale in estate auctions include framed oil paintings, carved jade pieces, ornate brooches, antique furniture, and military artifacts.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

October 2-8, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $32+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $66.8+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 692,734

Timed Auctions: 1,460

Live Auctions: 127

Bids Placed: 3.4+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Capital City Sports Card Memorabilia Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: October 1-15

Seller: Capital City Sports Cards

View Auction Catalog

October G.O.A.T. Estate Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: July 15-October 13

Seller: Barber Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Dan Kniep Motors Motorcycle Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: October 3-14

Seller: Petri Auction Company

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex