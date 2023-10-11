Optimizely One offers unprecedented levels of flexibility, simplicity, and control through a singular AI-accelerated workflow that powers every stage of the marketing lifecycle

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTICON -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider, today announced a new operating system for marketing practitioners built on its industry-leading digital experience platform: Optimizely One .

Optimizely Debuts Industry-First Marketing Operating System At Opticon 2023

Up until now, the market has had to make the difficult choice between building a stack that caters more to either developers – think open and highly customizable but complex – or to practitioners – resulting in disparate point solutions that create a lot of overhead costs and disjointed workflows. Additionally, with AI rapidly evolving and its value exponentially growing, it has never been more important to streamline the way content gets created and data gets actioned.

Comprised of Optimizely's seamlessly integrated best-of-breed capabilities, all built on a modern SaaS, Optimizely One offers a highly composable architecture giving teams the flexibility to choose exactly what they need in their marketing ecosystem. Optimizely One is enriched through a single, unified workflow accelerated by AI, making it simple for marketers to create, manage, deliver, and optimize content all in one place. Secure and scalable, Optimizely One provides teams with the future-proof stack they need to create and optimize digital experiences for their customers.

"Marketing is the only remaining enterprise function that doesn't have a go-to platform, so we designed Optimizely One to be the operating system for marketers," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Content is at the core of every digital experience, and Optimizely One provides exactly what marketers need to orchestrate their content, monetize experiences and experiment across all touchpoints – all enriched through smart workflows and accelerated by AI. The time is now for companies to seize the opportunity to reinvent how marketing, product and growth teams work together to create content-driven digital experiences."

With Optimizely One, customers can now enjoy:

Fully-Composable Stack: Optimizely One is fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable to empower teams to build their stack, their way. New capabilities include:

CMS SaaS Core : Design entire web experiences with a low/no-code interface, and benefit from automatic upgrades, SLAs, and managed services Design entire web experiences with a low/no-code interface, and benefit from automatic upgrades, SLAs, and managed services

Graph : Aggregate content from any source, manage it from a single hub, and deliver it to any channel, app or device Aggregate content from any source, manage it from a single hub, and deliver it to any channel, app or device

Visual Experience Builder: Apply pre-built templates and customer data to create and preview engaging experiences via an all-new, user-friendly editor

Unified Workflow: Optimizely One connects your team via a fully connected workflow — from planning to analysis – all based on a single unified platform that allows you to log in once and seamlessly navigate across all Optimizely applications. New capabilities include:

Experiment Collaboration : Manage every aspect of your experimentation program with a purpose-built tool Manage every aspect of your experimentation program with a purpose-built tool

Omnichannel Authoring: Create content once and pull it into multiple content types and formats, to deliver to any channel, device or platform

AI-Accelerated: Taking an ecosystem approach, Optimizely One embeds both native and external AI capabilities into the entire marketing lifecycle, helping teams work faster and make better decisions. New highlights include:

Opal, a new identity for AI: Engage with Optimizely's AI to surface insights, review recommendations, create new content, and serve as your co-pilot when you need it

Partnership with Writer: Utilize business-focused language learning models (LLMs) to create enhanced AI-generated content that includes specific industry knowledge

With Optimizely's newly announced solution partner, Writer, the full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises, Optimizely Content Marketing Platform (CMP) customers will be able to leverage sophisticated language learning models (LLMs) within the context of their existing marketing workflows. With a strong AI offering that meets B2B needs, this partnership will allow joint customers of Optimizely and Writer to finally harness the power of AI by leveraging the Writer platform to develop content that is relevant, compliant and consistent with their existing brand tone and voice.

"We're continually reinventing the way marketers work, so they can more easily deliver exceptional digital experiences to their customers and drive maximum business impact without having to make any tradeoffs," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Optimizely One is a shared operating system that gives teams unprecedented levels of transparency, flexibility and simplicity to manage their entire marketing lifecycle. With the guidance of Opal and power of experimentation data, every part of the lifecycle is rooted in science."

Optimizely leverages powerful experimentation capabilities, comprehensive digital commerce tools and intuitive content management to enable exceptional customer experiences for over 10,000 of the world's top brands. Proven by its 8 leader recognitions from analyst firms in the last 24 months, Optimizely continues to deliver the industry's best digital experience solutions.

To learn more about how organizations can leverage Optimizely One to streamline the entire digital lifecycle, visit https://www.optimizely.com/products/

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

