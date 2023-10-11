Merkur to expand into North American Marketplace; Enters into a Strategic Agreement with Gaming Arts, LLC.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkur, a major European games developer, headquartered in Germany, has entered into an agreement for a strategic cooperation with Las Vegas-based Gaming Arts, LLC. This cooperation sets out to encompass the joint development and supply of games for North American casinos, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. Through this cooperation, Merkur signals its intention to become a direct supplier in North America.

Merkur's strategic cooperation with Gaming Arts represents an exciting moment for both companies. The transaction strategically capitalizes on the collaboration and joint development of Merkur, with its stature, capabilities and reach as an established gaming supplier and Gaming Arts, an emerging gaming technology provider.

This strategic cooperation aligns with Merkur's overarching vision of enhancing the player experience and expanding its global presence into the North America marketplace.

"We are excited about the immense potential that this cooperation with Gaming Arts brings to Merkur in our efforts to expand into North America," said Juergen Stuehmeyer, Board Member of Merkur's parent company Gauselmann AG. "Gaming Arts' rapid growth and innovation in the gaming supplier space have created an outstanding platform for growth in this crucial global market. We look forward to having Gaming Arts' CEO Mike Dreitzer lead this team in close cooperation with Merkur going forward," Stuehmeyer concluded.

"We believe this partnership is a pivotal moment in Gaming Arts' journey," remarked David Colvin, owner of Gaming Arts, LLC. "Merkur's global reach and reputation for excellence align perfectly with our aspirations for growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to players in North America."

About Merkur

The Gauselmann Group is a German family-owned, internationally operating group of companies in the entertainment and leisure industry, headquartered in Espelkamp and Luebbecke (East Westphalia). For more than 65 years, the group has been developing, producing, and distributing innovative games and gaming machines, system solutions, and cash handling solutions. In addition, the Gauselmann Group operates the MERKUR CASINO arcade chain, the MERKUR SPIELBANKEN casinos, as well as casinos on cruise ships. The group is also active in the sports betting and online gaming sectors. Its operations are divided into different business segments. The MERKUR unit consolidates the B2B business of the Gauselmann Group, which includes the development, production and sales of games and gaming machines in Germany and abroad, as well as the development and marketing of online casino solutions and online games. In 2022, the Gauselmann Group generated consolidated annual turnover of 2.6 billion euros with almost 15,000 employees worldwide.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 170 gaming jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

