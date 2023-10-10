TOMS Commits $100,000 to Global Mental Health Organizations on World Mental Health Day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMS, the globally recognized footwear and lifestyle brand, proudly announces TOMS 10x10, a groundbreaking initiative in celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2023. TOMS has partnered with 10 nonprofit organizations across 10 different countries, each receiving a $10,000 donation to enhance their impactful mental health programs and community resources.

TOMS consistently demonstrates its commitment to social impact by giving a third of profits to help support organizations making meaningful mental health strides in their communities. To date, TOMS, in partnership with their impact partners, have positively impacted over 105 million lives through their giving efforts.

This World Mental Health Day, TOMS leverages its commitment to change by supporting vital mental health initiatives worldwide. Each of the 10 organizations TOMS is partnering with have substantial mental health programming and an established record of providing tangible resources to their communities.

On October 10, 2023, TOMS partnered with 10 non-profit organizations in 10 different counties, donating $10,000 to each:

FUNDACION ORIGEN ( Mexico ): Empowering individuals and communities through comprehensive mental health support. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS ( Ukraine ): Addressing mental health needs in conflict-affected regions through their programs. JACK.ORG ( Canada ): Fostering mental health conversations among young people to reduce stigma and increase awareness. MENTALLY AWARE NIGERIA INITIATIVE ( Nigeria ): Championing mental health awareness and resources across Nigeria . THE MAYA CENTRE (UK): Offering counseling and support for women experiencing mental health challenges. MENTAL HELSE UNGDOM ( Norway ): Advocating for youth mental health and well-being. MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE ( Germany ): Promoting mental health education and access to resources. MIND US ( The Netherlands ): Supporting and advocating for those affected by mental health issues. NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS ( NAMI) WESTERN CAROLINA : Providing vital services for individuals and families affected by mental illness. WALL OF SHARING ( Thailand ): A platform for sharing personal stories and promoting mental health awareness.

TOMS invites everyone around the world to join in raising awareness for World Mental Health Day and the transformative impact of these partnerships. Every TOMS purchase helps fund access to mental health resources for the millions of people who need them.

For more information about TOMS and its global initiatives, please visit https://www.toms.com/us/impact.html

ABOUT TOMS:

TOMS is in business to improve lives. This mission has been at the heart of who we are since our start in 2006. Merging profit and purpose, we pioneered a new way of doing business. As the original One for One giving model, we've evolved our strategy to now give a third of our profits to help support organizations making meaningful health strides in their communities.

Simply put, we wear our impact. From our iconic Alpargatas and espadrilles to boots, sandals, eyewear, and apparel, we offer stylish, comfortable, versatile ways to quite literally Wear Good.

As a Certified B Corp™, we are proud to meet its standards of transparency, accountability, and social / environmental performance.

Together with your support and our impact partners, we have positively impacted over 105 million lives. But we're just getting started. There is more good to do. There is more good to give. There is more good to be a part of. And it starts with you. With each pair of TOMS that you buy, you help spread good farther and faster.

Wear TOMS. Wear Good.

Learn more at TOMS.com / @TOMS

