Primer Announces Former US Army General Stephen J. Townsend to its Federal Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced General (Ret.) Stephen J. Townsend will join its Federal Advisory Board.

General Townsend served as Combatant Commander of U.S. AFRICOM, after commanding the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and XVIII Airborne Corps. General Townsend has commanded troops at every echelon from the platoon to corps to combined joint task force levels. He is currently a board member and advisor for multiple privately held companies.

General Townsend joins other members of the Federal Advisory Board including Mr. Dan Fata, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, retired General Tony Thomas, Former U.S. SOCOM Commander, Ms. Sue Gordon, Former Principal Deputy of National Intelligence, Ms. Dawn Meyerriecks, Former Deputy Director of the CIA for Science and Technology, and Ms. Dash Jamieson, Former U.S. Air Force Intelligence Chief.

Primer created its Federal Advisory Board to bring unparalleled first-hand experience and expertise to its operations as it focuses on getting trusted, reliable tools into the hands of operators and analysts.

"Primer provides cutting-edge capabilities using some of the most innovative technologies for national security. At a time when national security practitioners confront unprecedented complexity, the power to extract the most crucial insights for decision advantage is essential. I look forward to working alongside the talented experts on its Federal Advisory Board," said General Townsend.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome former U.S. AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend to Primer's Federal Advisory Board," said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. "General Townsend defines principled leadership: he has led troops at all levels, from platoon to corps to joint task forces, and his expertise will be invaluable to our ongoing efforts to deliver trusted, reliable AI tools to our warfighters."

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai.

