DEWAR'S® BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY LAUNCHES 'COLLECTOR'S SERIES' WITH 37 YEAR OLD BLENDED MALT

The first in the Collector's Series of blended malts pays homage to the whisky-making tradition of Speyside

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY has unveiled its highest age expression released to date – DEWAR'S Double Double 37 Year Old – a rare, limited edition. The first in the brand's Collector's Series, it is one of four blended malts in the set, with each expression finished in a unique and innovative way.

DEWAR'S Double Double 37 Year Old is the first in the collection, honoring the whisky-making traditions of Speyside. A blended malt – it was made from a combination of single malt whiskies – it has been finished in Oloroso sherry casks that once held AULTMORE® Single Malt, a Speyside whisky. The result is a profile rich with notes of cinnamon, honey, and vanilla, with a finish that borders on decadent. The natural color and non-chill filtered whisky has been bottled at a natural strength of 48%.

Created by DEWAR'S award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod and her team, the new whisky has already achieved remarkable recognition, scoring #12 on the International Whisky Competition's list of Top Whiskies of 2023 , and is the highest rated Blended Scotch at 93.8 points.

Available for $1,799, every 375ml bottle of this rare, limited-edition whisky will be presented with two exquisitely crafted Baccarat Massena Tumblers to further elevate each tasting experience into a celebration.

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S commented: "The team and I are driven by creating new and exciting whiskies – interesting flavors and experiences that make our loyal drinkers excited for what we might come up with next. With the Collector's Series we wanted to take our award-winning Double Double series to the next level with a set of blended malts and, with this first expression, to pay homage to the style of a specific Scotch whisky region, all in one bottle. We're excited to hear what our whisky connoisseurs think, and to reveal more about the rest of the collection in due course."

The four rare whiskies in the Collector's Series will be released over consecutive years, with the second in the series due to launch in 2024, the third in 2025, and the fourth and final in the series in 2026.

Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR'S North America commented: "This extraordinary whisky is a testament to the talent of Stephanie Macleod and the team of blenders. Exquisite whisky also deserves exquisite glassware and so each bottle of Double Double 37 Year Old comes with a matching pair of Baccarat crystal glassware to savor every drop in luxury. So, raise a glass of DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year Old this season and toast to the bonds that whisky helps us forge, the stories it helps us share, and the joy it brings to our lives. Slàinte mhath."

Inclusive of the Baccarat Massena Tumblers, the set is available in limited quantities, sold at select fine wines and spirits retailers as well as online HERE .

The Dewar's Double Double range, introduced in 2019, boasts a distinctive four-stage aging process. Double Double 37 is the latest addition to this award-winning range, which already includes the acclaimed Double Double 21 Year Old, 27 Year Old, and 32 Year Old, with Double Double 32 Year Old named World's Best Whisky by the International Whisky Competition in 2020.

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S® has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY ©2023 DEWAR'S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY 43% ALC. BY VOL

IMPORTED BY JOHN DEWAR'S & SONS COMPANY, CORAL GABLES, FL

