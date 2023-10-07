ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BCLI

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) resulting from allegations that Brainstorm Cell may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 27, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a briefing document rejecting Brainstorm Cell's experimental ALS drug. Brainstorm Cell submitted a biologics license application ("BLA") request in August 2022 and received a refusal to file letter from the FDA in November 2022. Despite this, Brainstorm Cell opted for the regulatory procedure of "filing over protest" and still filed the BLA. The briefing document states, "On initial receipt of the BLA, FDA determined that the submission was scientifically incomplete to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, and that the manufacturing information was grossly deficient to ensure adequate product quality. Examples of critical information not provided in the BLA submission include missing or inadequate control of materials, validation of methods missing or incomplete, lack of data demonstrating manufacturing consistency, control strategy for prefilled syringe not provided, inadequate manufacturing and testing facility information, and facilities not ready for inspection." In addition, the briefing document states, "[i]n addition to the above clinical and statistical concerns, the review team has substantial concerns about product manufacturing. Those issues have yet to be resolved."

On this news, Brainstorm Cell's stock price fell $0.19 per share, or 47.46%, to close at $0.20 per share on September 28, 2023.

