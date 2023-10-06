Mitchell Capital Announces Investment in KAP Project Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Capital, a growth equity investment firm, announced today that it has made an investment in KAP Project Services located in Deer Park, Texas. Mitchell's investment will fund KAP's growth strategy by expanding the company's professional services offering and launching the new STOlogix platform. The KAP Project Services team provides transformational STO solutions that change the way clients plan and execute an STO event. The company's software solutions offer a complete maintenance event management platform customized for each client's specific needs. By optimizing the scoping and planning process, KAP increases efficiencies and significantly improves the project controls effort through all phases.

"In 2005, KAP Project Services was launched with one simple goal – to be the best project controls company in the business. That goal has not changed. We challenge ourselves every day to reach higher, work harder, learn more and push the status quo in every direction," said Scott Kammerer, CEO of KAP Project Services. "Over the past 18 years, we built a complete technology enabled project controls solution to solve the complex scheduling, planning and resource management aspects of STOs, capital projects and maintenance events."

Mitchell Capital's investment in KAP Project Services continues the firm's strategy of growth through technology enabled service companies, as well as their focus on industry leaders in the petrochemical, energy and related sectors.

"KAP provides exceptional professional services, world-class technology, excited clients, and a proven record of solving complex problems for companies of any size. Their ability to improve productivity and efficiencies through experienced professionals, best-in-class service and turnkey solutions provide the springboard for major growth," said Paul Tyree, CEO of Mitchell Capital.

About KAP Project Services:

KAP Project Services is one of the largest privately held technology enabled project controls providers in North America. KAP Project Services was started in 2005 by several industry veterans who knew there was a better way to support and execute STOs. The team prioritized taking care of its employees and were able to attract and retain the industry's best project controls personnel. Today, KAP has built a fit-for-purpose project controls platform called STOlogix that is role-based, client-defined, and customer-configured for planning and executing STO events. From start to finish, manage STOs in five modules that come together to form one powerhouse STO platform. For more information, visit https://www.kapproservices.com.

About Mitchell Capital:

Mitchell Capital provides growth equity that empowers technology enabled service providers with the resources, strategies, and relationships to spark innovation that helps change the world and create a smarter future. For more information, visit https://www.mitchellgrowthequity.com.

