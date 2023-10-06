HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE HOYO DE MONTERREY TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNES

Habanos, S.A continues its commitment to innovation with the presentation of a product exclusively designed for the Duty Free and Travel Retail channels.

HAVANA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. presented a new travel humidor, dedicated on this occasion to the Hoyo de Monterrey brand with its Destinos vitola, at the gala dinner held as part of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. The new Destinos vitola (49 ring gauge x 145 mm length) is introduced to the market in a novel, elegant and practical travel humidor containing 20 Habanos, made "Totally handmade and with long filler", after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* zone, in Pinar del Río*. This is Cuba's most prestigious tobacco region*, where the world's best tobacco is produced, produced by expert Cuban cigar rollers. Hoyo de Monterrey Destinos will only be available in the Duty Free and Travel Retail channels.

Hoyo de Monterrey Destinos (PRNewswire)

"A product that will undoubtedly become emblematic for Habanos enthusiasts all over the world," said José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A., to the more than 150 aficionados, distributors and international journalists who attended the exclusive dinner: "With this launch, the recovery and success of such important channels as the Duty Free and Travel Retail is guaranteed".

The Hoyo de Monterrey Destinos travel humidor is a perfect choice for Habanos-loving travelers who enjoy thick-gauge vitolas and appreciate the light strength that is a hallmark of the Hoyo de Monterrey brand. This is a great opportunity to enjoy all the aromas and flavors of Hoyo de Monterrey's blend anywhere in the world.

And, as expected, the gala dinner and the presentation of this exclusive product were marked by the magic that always surrounds Habanos, S.A.'s great events, with great music and fine cuisine. In addition to Maritza Carrillo González, Cuban Co-President, José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development, and Alejandro Fernández-Blanco, Deputy Director of Operational Marketing, were also present on behalf of Habanos, S.A.

During the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, the Habanos, S.A. stand displayed the latest releases designed exclusively for these channels: Quai D'Orsay Imperiales and Romeo y Julieta Wide Churchills. In addition to some of the most recent releases, brands and vitolas from the company's portfolio for the enjoyment of all the aficionados, experts and journalists who visited the stand.

* Protected Appellations of Origin (P.A.O.)

To download video and images of the product in high resolution click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240433/HOYO_DE_MONTERREY_DESTINOS.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.