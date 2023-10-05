Popular Documentary about America's Literacy Crisis Free and Accessible to Screen in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri

As part of a week-long set of in-person events in Arkansas featuring actor and literacy advocate, LeVar Burton, The Right to Read documentary will be free to view for educators, policymakers, and families in three states from Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Thursday, Oct. 12.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Right to Read , the literacy documentary taking the nation by storm, is pleased to announce a free, virtual screening to celebrate Arkansas , Oklahoma , and Missouri's efforts to implement evidence-based instruction across schools. The Right to Read shares the stories of an activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with a foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. Experts throughout the 70-minute film also discuss the current state of literacy in the United States and the importance of implementing the science of reading into classroom instruction nationwide.

"Documentaries have the power to change hearts and minds while rallying people behind society's most critical issues," said Jenny Mackenzie, Director of The Right to Read. "It has been an honor to show the need for evidence-based reading instruction nationwide through the stories in this film, and I am thrilled to now be bringing it to Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri."

In alignment with these free virtual screenings, stars from The Right to Read will be touching down in Arkansas for two public events the week of October 9.

Wednesday, October 11 , The Right to Read will be holding a screening at the Ron Robinson Theater at 6:00 pm CT , followed by a facilitated "talk back" panel discussion with R2R documentary producers and stars, as well as Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright . Onwill be holding a screening at theat, followed by a facilitated "talk back" panel discussion with R2R documentary producers and stars, as well asSchool District Superintendent Dr.

Thursday, October 12 , The Right to Read will be holding a screening at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at 4:30 pm CT , also featuring a "talk back" panel with the film's director and cast members. To attend either of these events, you must RSVP at the links above. Following, onwill be holding a screening at theat, also featuring a "talk back" panel with the film's director and cast members. To attend either of these events, you must RSVP at the links above.

"I look forward to being with policymakers, families, educators, community members, and young readers in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, " said LeVar Burton, actor, and Executive Producer of The Right to Read. "I like to say, when you know better, you do better. And I am glad that Arkansas, alongside other states across the nation, is working to ensure that our youngest learners are receiving high-quality evidence-based literacy instruction."

Members from The Right to Read cast that will be in Arkansas the week of October 9 include Jenny Mackenzie, Director; LeVar Burton, Actor and Executive Producer; Kareem Weaver, Activist and Producer; and Kymyona Burk, Senior Policy Fellow at ExcelinEd and Film expert.

The Right to Read film will be available to watch online from Tuesday, October 10 at 12am CT through Thursday, October 12 at 11:59pm CT. Register for Arkansas here , Oklahoma here , and Missouri here .

About The Right to Read

The Right to Read, directed by Jenny Mackenzie and Executive Produced by LeVar Burton, is a documentary and social impact campaign that strives to bring awareness to the crucial importance of literacy as a civil right and advance the growing movement to utilize evidence-based approaches to literacy instruction in classrooms across the US. The documentary shares the stories of an activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the ability to read, underscoring the importance of literacy as a civil rights issue. The film's trailer can be viewed here .

