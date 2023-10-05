Medifast Named as One of the "Best Companies To Work For" by U.S. News & World Report Company recognized as one of the top 20% best employers in the food and drink industry for 2023-2024

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2023-2024 rankings by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's "Best Companies to Work For" in the food and drink industry.

"At Medifast, we are on a mission to provide the world lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time, and we achieve this by harnessing the incredible power of human connection," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "Since the company's founding, we have been committed to building strong relationships and fostering a culture of community. Our employees are the driving force behind our success, and it is their partnership with our dedicated independent Coaches that has allowed OPTAVIA to impact more than three million lives. Together, we are changing lives, instilling healthy habits and paving the way for a brighter, healthier future."

Guided by a panel of experts, the rankings are determined by U.S. News & World Report editors who conduct an in-depth, multi-source analysis of Russell 3000 companies – an index that includes the largest 3,000 U.S. publicly traded companies – on six factors that are important to employee well-being:

Quality of pay and benefits

Work-life balance and flexibility

Job and company stability

Physical and psychological comfort

Belongingness and esteem

Career opportunities and professional development

From there, the editors compared each company to its peers in one of 20 broad industry groups, awarding "Best" status only to those companies that landed in the top 20%.

"Nurturing a strong, vibrant, caring culture where community and relationship building are at the heart of everything we do is what makes Medifast a special place to work," said Claudia Greninger, Chief Human Resources Officer of Medifast. "Our team members truly are one of our greatest assets, and as a best-in-class health and wellness company, we understand that delivering meaningful impact for our customers is only possible when we have a work environment where team members feel valued, supported and inspired to be their best selves. Only then can we continue to achieve remarkable milestones together."

