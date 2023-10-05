Commvault Named "Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Company Recognized for Cyber Resilience Capabilities by Prestigious International Awards Program

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced that it has been named "Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year" in the 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

"As the cybersecurity market continues to grow with new and worsening threats on a daily basis, enabling cyber resilience for our customers is Commvault's top priority – a goal we are proud to meet every time," said Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. "With advanced technology, including AI, ML, and automation, combined with cloud-native security capabilities and simple management, Commvault offers something others can't – the ability to anticipate threats, minimize damage, and respond quickly. Being recognized for that is a true honor."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and acknowledge the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries.

"Commvault's breakthrough security offerings are unmatched as a data protection and data security package that protects businesses against a threat landscape that is getting more challenging over time. We are thrilled to award them with 'Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year,'" said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Enterprises are facing substantial data growth and a steady stream of challenges brought on by cyberthreats. Cybercriminals are only getting smarter, and when it comes to protecting data, Commvault is there to safeguard this critical information end-to-end in the cloud, over SaaS, on-premises, and across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

As the only vendor providing in-depth threat monitoring and patented cyber deception in both production and backup environments, Commvault offers truly differentiated capabilities that can help businesses effectively secure, defend, and ensure cyber resilience. These capabilities currently include:

Commvault Cloud Command , which provides businesses with global visibility and actionable insights across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises environments through a unified, SaaS-delivered platform. Commvault Cloud Command enables the standardization of security postures and simplifies data risk management, helping businesses make optimal decisions for recovery readiness.

With Commvault Threat Scan , the detection of corrupted or suspicious datasets is made possible. Businesses can use Threat Scan to locate and quarantine malware and threats from backup content and help ensure clean recoveries while decreasing the likelihood of reinfection.

Commvault's Metallic ThreatWise serves as an early warning system that proactively surfaces unknown and zero-day threats to minimize compromised data and business impact. It uses decoys to proactively bait bad actors into engaging fake resources, spot threats in production environments, and arm businesses with tools to keep data safe.

Commvault Risk Analysis enables businesses to identify and secure sensitive data across their entire infrastructure. By providing deep visibility into data risks, it enables teams to easily identify, categorize, and lock down sensitive data across backup and production environments to mitigate potential data breaches, exfiltration, and unwanted data exposure.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

