Bill Pulte of Pulte Family Purchases Additional $2.3 million of Homes from PulteGroup for Pulte Family's Rental Platform

New Purchases Continue Pattern of Support for PulteGroup Totaling $7.4 Million Dollars

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, the founding family of PulteGroup and significant shareholders of PulteGroup Inc, issued the following statement on behalf of former PulteGroup Director William J. "Bill" Pulte:

"Along with the amazing PulteGroup employees, Our Pulte Family helped provide for hundreds of thousands of people to live in a home, so our rental platform is the way we can continue to help people who may not be able to afford a new home. As such, we signed more purchase agreements for new homes with PulteGroup, this tranche worth $2.3 million," said Bill Pulte, CEO of The Pulte Family Office and Pulte Capital Rentals.

The Pulte Family Office LLC, through its subsidiaries, affiliates and agents, purchased or has signed purchase orders worth $7.4 million from PulteGroup. The Pulte Family Office's home rental portfolio includes homes built by Lennar, DR Horton, PulteGroup and Toll Brothers, is independently operated, and is not on behalf of any homebuilder

