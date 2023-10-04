Therabody Unveils Major Evolution: Breakthrough Theragun Line, New Packaging, and Media Campaign Spotlighting Everyday Benefits of Theragun

6 cutting-edge therapies and a brand refresh prove the company continues to lead today's wellness market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness tech industry leader Therabody announces its most transformative launch to date, revealing three new Theragun devices designed to serve a wider range of customer pain points than ever before, plus a brand refresh that includes a groundbreaking marketing campaign, "The Workout Called Life."

(PRNewsfoto/Therabody) (PRNewswire)

At the core of this evolution is the next generation of Theragun devices – three pivotal product introductions:

Theragun PRO Plus

Engineered with six cutting-edge treatments, Theragun PRO Plus is Therabody's ultimate multi-therapy massage device designed to push the boundaries of recovery and propel individuals to reach peak physical and mental performance. This innovative model is tailored specifically for prosumers (professional medical and therapeutic practitioners) and athletes of all kinds, including weekend warriors, and designed to support top-tier performance and recovery. It is the company's most advanced and powerful device ever with six therapies featuring:

Near infrared LED light therapy penetrates deep into muscles and joints to stimulate circulation and boost healing

Vibration therapy to directly treat joints and more sensitive areas

Heat therapy to help accelerate warm-up and improve mobility

Cold therapy (sold separately) to help reduce the swelling and inflammation that can cause pain

Breathwork protocols that provide gentle haptic vibrations that indicate when to inhale and when to exhale, offering the relaxation benefits of deep, slow breathing

Built-in Heart Rate Sensor reads your heart rate to deliver personalized feedback. The device can pair with free routines in the Therabody App that help reduce heart rate to alleviate the symptoms of stress.

Theragun signature Percussive therapy that ranges from deep tissue massage to lighter pressure for scientifically-proven recovery from soreness and pain.

Available now at Therabody.com and select retailers.

Price: $599

Hi-Res Images: HERE

Theragun Sense

Designed to relax both mind and body, Theragun Sense is the first Therabody device to combine scientifically proven percussive massage therapy for pain relief with biometric feedback and calming breathwork to ease everyday stress. Quieter than ever, the device has a built-in heart rate monitor that reads the user's heart rate to show the benefits of the breathwork. It can also be used with free routines and TheraMind content in the Therabody App to help lower heart rate to ease stress. The Theragun Sense is the perfect Theragun for those seeking moderate intensity so they receive the relief that's right for them. Available now at Therabody.com and select retailers.

Price: $299

Hi-Res Images: HERE

Theragun Relief

Comfortable everyday massage for every body, Theragun Relief is an easy-to-use science-backed percussive massage therapy device. Theragun Relief provides fast and effective relief from aches, pains, tension, and stiffness. With easy, one button control, Theragun Relief is the simplest design yet. Light, effective, and surprisingly quiet, it's daily relief at the touch of a button. It will be launched exclusively in Navy at Best Buy through December 31, 2023 and in Sand at Target through March 31, 2024.

Price: $149

Hi-Res Images: HERE

"Since the first Theragun, we've worked nonstop to deliver our proven science quietly and incorporate LED therapy," said Therabody Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland. "My vision has always been to get Theragun into as many people's hands as possible - to help as many people as we can. This new generation of devices takes us one-step closer to that as these innovations make the Theragun more accessible and effective than ever before."

The company also announced an expanded Therabody App experience and, significantly, partnered with Forsman & Bodenfors on a brand refresh that includes customer-inspired, benefits-driven packaging and merchandising, and a 360-degree broadcast media campaign–The Workout Called Life. Therabody products will now fall into one of three pillars:

Wellness

Science-backed solutions to relieve pain, enhance sleep, and reduce stress, so you feel better.

Performance

Science-backed solutions to optimize warm-up, mobility, and athletic recovery, enabling you to perform better.

Beauty

Clinically-proven solutions to tone and contour, reduce fine lines, and improve the appearance and radiance of the skin.

"We've always been at the forefront of innovation in recovery," said Therabody CEO, Monty Sharma. "This evolution is about our best-in-class, cutting-edge, most powerful Theragun device ever for quicker recovery and better performance, but at the same time, it's about expanding our reach to people with a range of daily lifestyles from parents to delivery drivers and nurses, making the promise of relief and recovery more accessible than ever before."

Listening and evolving based on customer feedback, Therabody has reimagined its packaging and merchandising strategies, placing the focus on clear communication of benefits to ensure that the tangible advantages of each Theragun device are immediately apparent so that consumers find the right one for their lifestyle.

In order to reach these new audiences with both the new products and their specific benefits, the brand is also launching a new marketing campaign, "The Workout Called Life." Featuring six distinct characters that include a grandfather, office workers, parents, frontline workers and more, the campaign reframes the idea of a workout and emphasizes the unique role of recovery in every individual's life. Each narrative delves into the hero's unique daily challenges and showcases how Theragun devices can be their essential daily recovery ally to aid them in enjoying life to the fullest.

"Every individual, no matter their background or daily routine, faces challenges. With 'The Workout Called Life', we're underscoring the universal need for recovery and how our expanded product range can be a game-changer," remarked John Solomon, Therabody's Chief Marketing Officer.

Therabody invites everyone to experience this new era of wellness with these products available starting today at Therabody Retail Stores, Best Buy, Target, and more. With its evolved vision, cutting-edge products, and relatable campaign, the brand renews its commitment to enhancing lives, proving that every challenge in the "workout called life" can be faced head-on with the right recovery partner.

About Therabody

Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable every body and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody's products are FDA registered and embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Therabody Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Therabody