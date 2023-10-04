BayWa r.e. Solar Trade Opens New Solar Distribution Center in Medellín, Colombia

Colombia marks the third Latin American market entered by the American renewable energy company, following Mexico and Brazil .

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e., a leading renewable energy company and PV distributor, continued its expansion in the Americas with the opening of a new solar distribution center in Medellín, Colombia. This center will supply complete systems for residential and commercial installations, from modules and inverters to batteries and racking.

The launch of this Colombian center marks a strategic milestone in BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's commitment to promoting solar energy adoption in Latin America and simplifying access to its products and services in the region.

Colombia represents the second step in BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's regional expansion, following the acquisition of Ribeiro Solar in Brazil last August. Colombia is a natural fit for BayWa r.e. because of the rapid growth of the country's photovoltaic industry, its energy potential, and the sustained interest of solar brands and installers in the region. BayWa r.e. Solar Trade intends to serve other countries in the Americas starting with Peru and Ecuador, using the Colombia facility as a distribution hub for the region.

Andrés González, Director of BayWa r.e. Solar Trade Mexico, stated: "Colombia is witnessing a renewable energy boom and Medellín is at the heart of the growth in the renewable sector. Our goal is to support the development of the solar industry in Colombia by improving access to technology and providing continuous skills training to solar installers."

"BayWa r.e.'s expansion into Colombia positions us to continue to be a strategic ally to solar installers in the Americas. The Medellín facility will play a key part in building a sustainable energy infrastructure system in Colombia contributing to greater energy independence," added Carlos Parra, General Manager of BayWa r.e. Solar Trade in Colombia.

"The arrival of BayWa r.e. is excellent news for Colombia and Antioquia. These kinds of investments are exactly what we're looking for to boost competitiveness and foster development in our regions. This represents a vote of confidence from investors that aligns with the efforts and goals of the National Government in support of the transition to clean energy, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the sustainable industrial growth of our country," stated Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

Location in Antioquia

BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's new distribution center in Colombia will officially commence operations on October 3. The opening ceremony will include special guests, including entities like Medellín's Agency for Cooperation and Investment (ACI) and ProColombia. The distribution warehouse covers an area of 500 square meters and is in the Alcantara Industrial Complex, Itagüí, while the offices are in the Cortezza Building in the capital of Antioquia.

According to Juan Camilo Mergesh, Executive Director of ACI Medellín, "BayWa r.e.'s arrival in our city is a source of pride, as it is a world leader in renewable energy, and it will have institutional support to leverage all the resources we have and generate employment and development. Medellín's human talent, quality of life, and competitive costs will ensure that this company continues to grow and consolidate its operations for the benefit of the entire region."

BayWa r.e. Solar Trade will participate in ExpoSolar Colombia, the second-largest trade fair for the solar industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, taking place from October 4 to 6 in Medellín at the Plaza Mayor International Convention and Exhibition Center. Executives from Mexico and Colombia, technical and commercial staff, as well as specialists from manufacturing brands, will be present. The event will offer training, technical presentations, and product demonstrations.

For more information about operations in Colombia, please visit the website https://www.baywa-re.co/es/.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e., we rethink energy: how it's produced, stored, and used more efficiently to enable the global transition to renewable energy, which is essential for the future of our planet. We are a developer, service provider, distributor, and global solutions provider, with over 5.5 GW of energy online and over 10 GW of managed assets. We are also an independent energy producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with companies worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a global business of $28.5 billion, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems S. de R.L. de C.V. is a leading distributor in Mexico of top-tier photovoltaic products and solar energy storage systems. For more information, please visit https://www.baywa-re.co/es/.

