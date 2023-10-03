Onward Robotics Leader Named Recipient of Women in Supply Chain Award

August Drake is Recognized for Delivering Client-Focused Mobile Automation Solutions That Drive the Fulfillment Industry Forward

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Robotics, the pioneering mobile robotics and software company, today announced that August Drake, the company's director of client solutions and a senior leader within the organization, has been honored as one of the winners of the prestigious Women in Supply Chain Award for 2023. Chosen from more than 400 nominees, Drake is recognized as a leader whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of the supply chain network.

In her role as the head of client solutions at Onward Robotics, August Drake leverages more than a decade of experience creating tailored operations, business processes, and automation designs for Fortune 500 companies across the supply chain. This award recognizes her work helping warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing operations leverage Onward Robotics' revolutionary new Meet Me™️ automation solution to improve their order fulfillment processes and bolster their supply chains.

"August is an insightful and influential leader who intuitively understands the nuances and challenges of the fulfillment industry," said Jay Link, Onward Robotics' chief commercial officer. "Our clients appreciate August's analytical, yet empathetic approach and her deep technical expertise when discussing ways to increase productivity and keep their operations moving forward."

August Drake's team of solution designers and implementation engineers helps clients optimize their processes and hit their operational goals with the company's Pyxis™️ technology and Lumabot™️ autonomous mobile robots. The innovative automation solution coordinates robots and human associates as a cohesive system, enabling companies to improve productivity, mitigate operational risk, and scale without adding headcount.

"We're incredibly proud to have August represent Onward Robotics among the top professionals in the supply chain industry," said CEO Lance VandenBrook. "August contributes to our mission on a daily basis and we are a stronger organization thanks to her hard work and dedication to moving the fulfillment industry forward."

Onward Robotics recently announced a major rebrand that reflects the business's evolution and builds on market momentum for its new solution, which it launched after emerging from stealth mode earlier this year. The company's innovative robotic technology will be debuted and demonstrated live at MODEX 2024 in booth #C6685 from March 11, 2024 to March 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

See the full list of winners by visiting https://foodl.me/fdx1zi .

About Onward Robotics

Onward Robotics delivers innovative automation technology that coordinates humans and robots as a cohesive system to revolutionize fulfillment. Our Meet Me™ solution combines proprietary software with person-to-goods mobile robots to increase efficiency in warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations. Onward Robotics provides the boost in productivity, flexibility, and speed that companies need to remain competitive and grow. Learn more at onwardrobotics.com.

