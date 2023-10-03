IRVING, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Raney's Truck Center, a highly regarded business based in Ocala, Florida. This acquisition marks a further expansion of FleetPride's footprint in Florida and underscores its commitment to providing parts and service to customers nationwide.

FleetPride Strengthens Florida Presence with Acquisition of Raney's Truck Center (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome the Raney's Truck Center team to the FleetPride family."

The addition of Raney's Truck Center, renowned for its dedication to customer satisfaction and its comprehensive range of parts and service for truck and trailer, perfectly complements FleetPride's mission.

Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, "We are delighted to welcome the Raney's Truck Center team to the FleetPride family. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy, enabling us to better serve our valued customers in Florida and beyond. As we continue expanding our footprint to support customers where they need us, we remain committed to maintaining the exceptional service and support that FleetPride and Raney's Truck Center are known for."

Raney's Truck Center has been an integral part of the Ocala community for more than 66 years, providing top-tier truck and trailer parts and services to local businesses and nationwide customers. This acquisition by FleetPride will empower the Raney's team to further enhance their offerings and extend their reach while upholding Raney's core values and dedication to customer service.

Mark Raney, owner of Raney's Truck Center, shared his optimism about the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with FleetPride opens up new horizons for growth and innovation. I am excited to witness the continued success of the Raney's team as a part of FleetPride, and I am confident that our customers will greatly benefit from the expanded resources and expertise that FleetPride brings to the table."

FleetPride remains steadfast in delivering outstanding customer service, an extensive product portfolio, and industry-leading solutions to meet the diverse needs of the trucking and transportation industry.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 90+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

