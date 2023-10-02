KBR Participates in Goldman Sachs Global Sustainability Forum

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) recently participated in the Goldman Sachs Global Sustainability Forum, From Aspiration to Action. The event focused on the opportunities and challenges of sustainability investing, measuring impact, meeting sustainable development goals, and the roles that innovation, regulation and ESG (environmental, social and governance) implementation play on returns and capital flows.

KBR's President of Technology, Doug Kelly, participated in a panel discussion, Greenablers & Improvers: Technology, Impact and Opportunity, showcasing KBR's thought leadership and crucial role in enabling the energy transition.

"The portfolio and capabilities that we have in sustainable technology solutions are right in line with our customers' needs in areas like blue and green ammonia, plastics recycling technology and sustainable aviation fuel," Kelly said. "These are technologies that we have, and they're in demand at this point as companies really try to reach their ESG goals."

KBR is committed to delivering technological, sustainable solutions to support businesses, governments and communities. The company has been recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023, received a Gold Rating from EcoVadis for Superior Commitment to Sustainability, and received a AAA ranking by MSCI, a designation given to companies that are leading their industries in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

