GreenPower Announces Fall Schedule for Conferences and Trade Shows

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced its fall schedule for conferences and trade shows.
- ALTWheels Fleet Day
- Norwood, Massachusetts – Four Points by Sheraton
- Event time is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
- GreenPower and its dealer, New England Truck Solutions, will have a static display and a ride and drive with GreenPower's EV Star rear ADA and EV Star Cargo.
- GreenPower staff: Larry Sharp
- LD Micro Main Event
- Los Angeles, California – Luxe Hotel
- Brendan Riley presenting at 4:00 pm on October 3.
- APTA (American Public Transportation Association) EXPO
- Orlando, Florida – Orange County Convention Center
- Booth #3801: GreenPower & Perrone Robotics will exhibit two GreenPower AV Star vehicles from Jacksonville Transit retrofitted with autonomous driving technology from Perrone Robotics.
- Trade show hours: October 9, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm; October 10 & 11, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.
- The booth will be staffed by Perrone Robotics representatives.
- APWA-NC Combined Equipment Services & Street Divisions Conference
- Greenville, North Carolina – Greenville Convention Center
- GreenPower attendee: Larry Sharp
- ThinkEquity Conference
- New York, New York – Mandarin Oriental
- Fraser Atkinson presenting and available for one-on-one meetings.
- NYSBCA (New York School Bus Contractors Association) Annual Convention Supplier Showcase
- Monticello, New York – Resorts World Catskills
- Zach Walsh speaking at 9:00 am during the session "School Bus Electrification Update".
- NAPT (National Association of Pupil Transportation) Conference & Trade Show
- Columbus, Ohio – Hyatt Regency Columbus, Greater Columbus Convention Center
- Booth #209
- Trade show hours: October 31, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
- GreenPower attendees: Michael Perez, Mark Nestlen, Zach Walsh, Ayo Ajayi and Rick Acevedo.
- Fleet Forward Conference
- Santa Clara, California – Santa Clara Marriott
- Table #26: November 8, 12:00 to 1:30 pm; November 9, 12:00 to 1:00 pm.
- Vehicle static showcase: November 8, 4:00 to 6:00 pm; November 9, 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
- Ride & Drive: November 9, 2:00 to 4:00 pm.
- Claus Tritt speaking November 9 at 8:00 am during the session "Defining Operational Costs for Commercial EVs".
- GreenPower attendees: Claus Tritt, Mark Nestlen and Jack Rothschild.
- TSD (Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs) Conference & Trade Show
- Frisco, Texas – Embassy Suites Convention Center
- Booth #721
- GreenPower, RWC Group and West Virginia school officials will present at the November 19 General Session at 8:00 am regarding deployment of GreenPower's Nano BEAST in the #YesWV all-electric pilot project.
- Trade show hours: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm, November 19.
- GreenPower attendees: Michael Perez, Mark Nestlen, Zach Walsh, Ayo Ajayi and Rick Acevedo.
- Piedmont Trucks Customer Appreciation Day
- Greensboro, North Carolina – Piedmont Trucks
- GreenPower attendee: Larry Sharp
Contacts
Fraser Atkinson, CEO
fraser@greenpowermotor.com
Brendan Riley, President
brendan@greenpowermotor.com
Mark Nestlen, VP of Business Development & Strategy
mark.n@greenpowermotor.com
Allie Potter
Skyya PR for GreenPower
(218) 766-8856
allie@skyya.com
About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company