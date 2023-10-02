DIGIORNO® REWARDS PIZZA LOVERS WITH 31 DAYS OF PRIZES FOR NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH

Throughout the month of October DIGIORNO is giving fans a chance to win free pizza, gift cards, merch, and an exciting grand prize

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIORNO® is giving pizza lovers everywhere another reason to celebrate National Pizza Month with the second annual 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes. Fans can play the weekly Instant Win games for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including free pizza (duh!), gift cards and cheesy merch – with one lucky sweepstakes winner taking home the grand prize of a Las Vegas trip for two during the Big Game weekend.

Pizza fans never stop indulging in their love for the cheesy stuff, but sometimes it's easy to forget to truly savor the slice in front of you. Whether gathered with a crew or enjoying solo, there's no better time to embrace your love for 'za than National Pizza Month – a favorite holiday of DIGIORNO, of course.

DIGIORNO is raising the bar for this year's National Pizza Month celebration with bigger and better 31 Days of DIGIORNO prizes. Throughout the month of October, fans can show off their love for pizza and enter for a chance to win tasty prizes, including:

Pizza Pride: DIGIORNO merch

Cheesy Rewards: Free pizza and gift cards

Sin City: Trip for two to Las Vegas during the Big Game weekend, $5,000 cash prize, and tickets to a tailgate party (because pizza & football are the perfect match!)

"As the category leader, we're thrilled to once again offer a fun way for people to celebrate National Pizza Month," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "With the initial excitement around the inaugural 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes, we couldn't resist bringing it back this year and including even more free pizza and prizes. The entire program is designed to help pizza lovers savor every bite during this special month."

How to Enter & Play

Now through October 31, fans can enter the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes by visiting 31daysofdigiorno.com. There are four ways to participate:

Online Sign In: Upon completing the online registration, entrants will receive one entry into the grand prize drawing.



Game Board Tasks: Visit Visit 31daysofdigiorno.com and complete 9 additional tasks on the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Game Board. Each completed task earns an entry into the Grand Prize drawing. To learn how to receive receipt upload entries into the sweepstakes without making a purchase, see Official Rules.



Spin to Win: Play the weekly Instant Win "Spin to Win" for a chance to receive a weekly prize, plus earn one entry into the Grand Prize drawing.



Early Bird Special: Complete the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Game Board by October 14 to earn a DIGIORNO keychain (while supplies last).

Looking for other ways to celebrate? DIGIORNO is serving up NEW Classic Crust just in time for National Pizza Month. Made with a traditional thin crust and loaded with ½ pound of sauce, cheese and other toppings, Classic Crust gives you a crispy crunch with all the flavors spread from edge-to-edge.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The 31 Days of DiGiorno Promotion is open only to residents of the 50 U.S. & DC 18 or older (19+ for AL/NE, 21+ for MS). Void where prohibited. Starts 12:00:00 AM ET 10/1/2023, ends 11:59:59 PM ET 10/31/2023. Subject to Official Rules at www.31daysofdigiorno.com. Sponsor: NESTLE USA, Inc. 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

