PANERA ANNOUNCES MYPANERA® WEEK CELEBRATION FEATURING SAVINGS & SURPRISES FOR LOYALTY MEMBERS

MyPanera Week "Fall Faves Fest" kicks off with National Coffee Day and offers deals from October 1 through October 7 including the chance for a VIP college football game experience

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread kicks off the MyPanera Week Fall Faves Fest - a week-long celebration of loyalty members and everything they love about fall: crave-worthy comforts, full on flavor and deals on all things cozy. Whether you love Autumn Squash Soup, Cinnamon Crunch Lattes, Mac & Cheese or any of Panera's signature soups, salads and sandwiches, MyPanera Week's daily deals have something for every Panera fan. Just in time for National Coffee Day, the week kicks off with exclusive deals on Panera's Unlimited Sip Club.

Panera Bread (PRNewswire)

Taking place now through October 7, MyPanera Week will celebrate MyPanera loyalty members with exclusive Panera perks and offers for MyPanera members throughout the week, including*:

9/29 & 10/1: Panera Celebrates National Coffee Day with deals on Unlimited Sip Club Memberships – new and lapsed subscribers who sign up by October 10 can choose from:

10/2: $2 Off Mac & Cheese (in app only)

10/2 – 11/2: 20% off Panera Catering orders of $200 or more

10/3: Enjoy Panera at home with discounts on Panera Grocery products (includes $2.50 off mac or soups, $1 off salad dressings and $1 off coffee products)

10/4: Buy One, Get One 50% off Sandwiches (in app only)

10/6: Buy One, Get One 50% off Soups (in app only)

10/7: Launch of Panera x Dr Pepper Bready.Set.Score Challenge. MyPanera members can play a football themed field goal game for a chance to win one of 500K instant discounts and entries for a chance to win one of three grand prizes of a VIP college football game experience

Weeklong Deals from 10/1-10/7:

"We are thrilled to celebrate our loyalty members with another exciting MyPanera Week lineup full of deals and special surprises," said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Chief Digital Officer, Panera Bread, "This weeklong celebration is another example of the disruptive value and personalized rewards that Panera is known for – we hope our members enjoy unrivaled access to savings from our bakery-cafes as well as gamified challenges to unlock big wins."

MyPanera members are rewarded for enjoying their Panera favorites from soups and salads to Toasted Baguette Sandwiches and Unlimited Sip Club, and enjoying perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, birthday rewards, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more.

For more information on MyPanera Week or to join MyPanera, visit PaneraBread.com.

*Restrictions apply. Full MyPanera Week terms available here.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of September 26, 2023 there were 2,138 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

panera@abmc-us.com

Panera Bread (PRNewswire)

Panera Bread (PRNewswire)

Panera (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panera Bread