DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments in the U.S.

Average rate increase of 5.9% will be effective as of January 1, 2024

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, today announced a 5.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S. account holders that will take effect on January 1, 2024. A limited number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

