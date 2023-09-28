Veralto Set to Join S&P 500; Vestis to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P SmallCap 600 indices:
- Veralto Corp. (NYSE:VLTO) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 2, replacing DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. (NASD: EBIX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3. S&P 500 &100 constituent Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) is spinning off Veralto in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Danaher will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. DXC Technologies is no longer representative of the large-cap market space. Ebix is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. S&P 500 constituent Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) is spinning off WK Kellogg in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Kellogg will have a name change to Kellanova and will remain in the S&P 500. American Vanguard is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Vestis Corp. (NYSE:VSTS) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 2, replacing Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. Kohl's will replace Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASD: HA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is spinning off Vestis in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Aramark will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Kohl's is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space. Hawaiian Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
October 2, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Veralto
VLTO
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vestis
VSTS
Industrials
October 3, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
DXC Technologies
DXC
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Kohl's
KSS
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
DXC Technologies
DXC
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Kohl's
KSS
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
WK Kellogg
KLG
Consumer Staples
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ebix
EBIX
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
American Vanguard
AVD
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Hawaiian Holdings
HA
Industrials
