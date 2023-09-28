TONIES BOOSTS CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT, STUDY FINDS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by FUNdamentally Children, an independent, expert accreditation service for children's products, found that when tonies®, the award-winning audio entertainment system for young kids, becomes a regular part of a child's life, their attention, reading comprehension, and vocabulary improved. Conducted among families with young children, the results were overwhelmingly positive, with 70% of parents reporting that ongoing engagement with tonies was beneficial for their children1.

Taking place over a 12-week period, 100 children ages 2 to 5 years-old in the United States and the United Kingdom were sent a Toniebox audio player and an assortment of sleep-friendly Tonies to assist parents with their nighttime routine, as well as Tonies from four key learning centers – Discovery, Reading, Mindfulness and Independent Play. The participating families were interviewed after 12 weeks to evaluate the effectiveness of daily tonies usage in the areas of Attention & Engagement, Comprehension and Vocabulary.

Top study findings include:

53% of children improved attention rating



Reading attention increased by an average of 6%



Engagement scores increased by an average of 7%

60% of children improved comprehension scores



Reading comprehension increased by an average of 13%

66% of children improved their vocabulary level



Vocabulary scores increased by an average of 13%

Dr. Amanda Gummer, CEO of FUNdamentally Children and the Good Play Guide comments, "Our comprehensive study revealed that regular engagement with Tonies and the Toniebox not only enhances bedtime routines, but also contributes to cognitive growth, reading comprehension, and strengthened family bonds. This blend of technology, play, and connection has the potential to revolutionize how families approach storytelling and interactive learning."

Founded in 2016, tonies® has been committed to providing parents with real solutions to engage their children while also limiting screen use. Recognized today as the world's leading audio system for children, parents can be assured that tonies is a proven system that is equal parts engaging and enriching for their kids.

"The genesis for the Toniebox was born from real world parents creating a solution to help entertain and teach their kids, while limiting their screen time in an increasingly digital world," said Christoph Frehsee, Managing Director at tonies USA. "It fills us with immense pride to see how impactful our products are in helping parents through FUNdamentally Children's study."

1According to a study conducted by FUNdamentally Children, commissioned by tonies among 100 families in the US and UK with children ages 2 to 5 years-old, from January through June 2023. Parents were instructed to incorporate it into their child's routine each day, but not to force the child to listen.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

