Pro Com Services of Illinois, Inc. Embraces Digital Transformation with Skit.ai's Voice AI Solution and Scales Account Penetration in Days

With Skit.ai's Voice AI solution, Pro Com Services of Illinois has seen its account penetration skyrocket with 20,000 additional daily outbound calls and a 47.91% engagement rate.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of conversational Voice AI solutions, announced today its new partnership with Pro Com Services of Illinois, Inc., a century-old financial services company offering first and third-party debt recovery services. After deploying Skit.ai's solution in less than 24 hours, Pro Com Services saw its account penetration skyrocket with an additional 20,000 outbound calls performed by the solution every day.

The adoption of Skit.ai's cutting-edge conversational AI technology marks a pivotal step in the digital transformation process of a collection agency approaching its 100th anniversary in the coming year. Headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, Pro Com Services works with major healthcare organizations.

Skit.ai's Automated Voice Intelligence platform is rapidly transforming the recovery strategy of Pro Com Services, which is now able to scale its business by acquiring and servicing a significantly higher number of accounts for its clients. In its search for a software solution, Pro Com Services was seeking a proven and compliant software solution to automate high volumes of outbound calls to consumers and increase the number of inbound calls from consumers looking to resolve their debt. The solution's ability to negotiate with consumers persuaded the agency to adopt the Skit.ai platform.

"We were eager to find a new AI solution to automate some of our processes, grow our business, and offer consumers the possibility to solve their debt on their own without the need to speak with an agent. When I learned about Skit.ai, I was positively impressed with their track record of working with companies of all sizes, including small-to-medium businesses," stated Ryan Matrisch, Director of Business Development at Pro Com Services of Illinois. "Skit.ai's platform is very consistent; it never has a bad day."

While the agency previously adopted an IVR solution for inbound calls, its leadership was well aware of the technology's limitations; as opposed to IVR systems, Voice AI can handle a natural-sounding, back-and-forth conversation, delivering a superior customer experience.

"Skit.ai implemented its Voice AI solution at Pro Com Services in under 24 hours, delivering immediate and promising results, notably achieving a 47.91% engagement rate during connected calls with consumers. Many collection agencies have been benefitting from our solution, which can establish right-party contact, collect promise to pay, collect payments, and negotiate payment plans without any human intervention, all while remaining fully compliant with regulations," said Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai.

Skit.ai has had remarkable success in the account receivables industry across the U.S., with dozens of organizations already using its technology to streamline and automate their recovery strategy.

Pro Com Services of Illinois, Inc. is a full-service accounts receivable management company founded in 1924. Family-owned and operated, Pro Com Services is one of the most experienced and respected collection agencies in Illinois, offering pre-collection services, bad debt recovery, third-party collections, and collection litigation. The agency prides itself in adhering to the highest level of ethical standards and ensuring its staff goes through continues training to maintain the highest level of industry certifications. Visit https://www.pro-comservices.com/

Skit.ai is the accounts and receivables industry's leading conversational Voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy solution enables enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards and recognitions, including Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

