National Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Strengthens Efforts to Support Suicide Prevention by Partnering with My Ascension Film

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has partnered with the acclaimed film My Ascension, strengthening suicide prevention efforts during September's National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond. The news comes on the heels of Newport announcing its seventh year as a partner of the suicide prevention organization To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA). With Newport's support, My Ascension is airing over 1,100 times in September on PBS stations across the country and will continue to air on PBS for the next three years.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

My Ascension is the story of Emma Benoit who, at 16 years old, attempted to take her own life. For years, Emma quietly struggled with anxiety and depression, too ashamed to share her pain with family or friends. Emma is not alone. On average, one American dies by suicide every 11 minutes, almost 50,000 every year. About 1.7 million attempt it. It's while navigating the challenges of recovery that Emma discovers purpose and passion in helping others who are struggling, as depicted in the inspiring film.

"Emma was a cheerleader with good grades and a loving family—she had a support system, but she never told anybody that she was struggling because she didn't want to show that she was weak," says Greg Dicharry, the film's director and a mental health advocate who in 2019 received Mental Health America's top honor, the Clifford Beers Award, for his work in youth mental health. "Her story helps break down the stereotypes and the stigma associated with mental health issues."

Newport Healthcare is supporting the film as part of its commitment to advocacy and moving the national discourse on mental health from awareness to action.

"As leaders in the field of mental health treatment for young people, we have a responsibility to ignite conversations about mental health, no matter how uncomfortable they may be," says Newport Healthcare CEO Joe Procopio. "Mental health issues do not discriminate; they affect every family. And as Emma herself says 'silence will never keep you safe.'"

The film's impact is expanding. Over 150 My Ascension screening events have been held nationwide, inspiring and educating over 25,000 attendees. The My Ascension team interviewed hundreds of high school students who had attended a screening to assess the effect the film had on them. Most said that after watching the film, they had more empathy for people who experience mental health issues, would be better able to help a friend who is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and were more likely to ask for help if they were struggling. Importantly, the film provides resources for families to turn to for more information and support.

"I'm so grateful for the work that Newport Healthcare does because I know firsthand the effects of not having quality mental health care as a teen," says Emma. "As I travel the country, I encounter countless teens and their families who are not getting the care and support that they need and deserve. Thankfully Newport Healthcare is filling the need with industry-leading treatment that's transforming the lives of young people and their families."

Newport Healthcare is a dedicated advocate for mental health care accessibility and affordability, and offers free mental health resources, community support groups, expanded treatment services around the nation, and accepts most major insurances. For more information, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

Contact: NewportAcademy@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newport Healthcare