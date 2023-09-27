Horizon Expands Partnership with Connectbase, Leveraging Right-of-Way NearNet Analysis

Long-term customer of The Connected World platform expands use cases to benefit wholesale capabilities

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces an expanded partnership with Horizon, a long-time customer of The Connected World platform. Horizon , a facilities-based fiber-optic broadband service provider operating in several states in the Midwest region, began working with Connectbase in 2019. After experiencing strong results year over year through Connectbase's The Connected World platform, Horizon is now leveraging Connectbase's right-of-way (ROW) NearNet analysis.

"We are thrilled to provide so much value to Horizon through our Connected World platform and right-of-way NearNet analysis," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "The tools and processes that Horizon has integrated into their business model enable better automation and efficiency as well as accuracy in their operations. The right-of-way NearNet analysis is a perfect fit for providers like Horizon, giving them insights into their potential network paths."

Powered by location data, ROW nearnet analysis enables users like Horizon to strategically identify opportunities for expanding their on-net footprint, empowering them to make informed decisions and build their networks for the best possible returns. ROW nearnet analysis outperforms the traditional line-of-sight (LOS) approach by offering a more comprehensive understanding of network build paths, avoiding overestimations of reach, and recognizing potential obstacles that increase costs and hinder progress. Connectbase's focus on following the path of connectivity ensures that their analysis aligns with the reality of building networks.

"We moved from line-of-sight nearnet to right-of-way nearnet analysis to be more proactive with the data available. With line-of-sight we ran into challenges to building out the network with physical obstacles like rivers," said Craig Drinkhall, Director of Products and Sales Engineering at Horizon. "When we switched to right-of-way, the location count right sized and we now have a more confident view of our serviceable areas. We've only just begun using this tool and I'm excited for us to take advantage of it more moving forward."

When Horizon first partnered with Connectbase, the team's goal was to create the most accurate possible building lists in real time, and then automate the distribution of those lists with carriers through the platform as well as through a customized serviceability portal. The fiber provider has been steadily expanding use cases with Connectbase over the past four years. Today, the company uses several functionalities of The Connected World to build partnerships and expand networks, to prospect and prioritize opportunities, while automating practices and making network selling more efficient.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

About Horizon

Horizon is a facilities-based fiber-optic broadband service provider based in Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, and Indiana with expanding services across the Midwest. Operating 6,000+ route miles of fiber, Horizon provides high-quality and flexible connectivity solutions to residential, small to large enterprise and wholesale carrier customers. The company's extensive network offers high-speed Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, Hosted Voice and UCaaS, dark fiber, wavelength, and data center connectivity services. Horizon's long-standing commitment to remarkable customer care underscores its dedication to connecting its customers to their worlds with cutting-edge technology. For more information about Horizon's brand promise, visit horizonconnects.com .

