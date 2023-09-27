BABY SHARK® TO MAKE A SPLASH IN "MUST-SEA" NEW PRODUCTION BABY SHARK'S BIG BROADWAVE TOUR! FROM NICKELODEON, THE PINKFONG COMPANY AND VSTAR ENTERTAINMENT, MAKING WAVES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA IN 2024

Presale Begins Wednesday, Sept. 27; Select Markets on Sale Friday, Oct. 6

Families Can Purchase Tickets Before the General Public By Signing up for "Whale Mail"

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group today announced the launch of Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour!, a brand-new interactive live stage show featuring characters from the globally beloved preschool property. Debuting in the U.S. in February 2024, the tour brings the underwater world of the hit animated series, Baby Shark's Big Show!, to life through an all-new original story, as audience members come together with Baby Shark and his undersea friends to save the Party Puddle Theatre. Featuring unforgettable music, with exciting twists on classic Baby Shark tunes, and mesmerizing visual effects, this staged "swimtacular" is jam-packed with action and adventure for the whole family to enjoy. Pre-sale begins today, Sept. 27, 2023, for "Whale Mail" subscribers, and select markets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group today announced the launch of Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

"Get ready to dive into pure family fun as we make a splash across North America with the spectacular launch of Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour!," said Wendy Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Producer of VStar Entertainment Group. "This marks our sixth touring collaboration with our partners at Nickelodeon, and our first foray into the underwater world of Baby Shark. Audiences can expect a dynamic, engaging, and colorful production filled with some of Baby Shark's most beloved characters. This kid-friendly interactive production is sure to create a sea of lasting memories for kids and adults alike, and we can't wait to share it with audiences beginning February 2024."

"We are thrilled to bring to life the vibrant undersea world and incredible characters fans have enjoyed on our hit series Baby Shark's Big Show! in a brand-new live tour," said Rachel Karpf, Vice President, Experiences & Live Stage, Paramount. "Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! offers a wonderful storyline, innovative staging, and the songs kids and adults love with a 'swimsational' twist that will have the entire family enjoying live theater as they sing along and dance in the aisles."

Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! follows Baby and his "fincredible" fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and "finship"! After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, to Wavey Jones' Locker, and through "Finterstellar Space" to create a "flowstopping," splash-hit Broadwave "swimsation." To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it!

In partnership since 2016, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon have brought beloved Nickelodeon characters to life on stage for millions of young audiences around the world, including PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" and the newest addition to the touring franchise PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite," both currently touring across North America.

Cities on Sale Oct. 6th:



Sioux City, IA

Feb.3, 2024

Orpheum Theatre

Cedar Rapids, IA

Feb. 7, 2024

Paramount Theatre

Des Moines, IA

Feb. 13, 2024

Des Moines Civic Center

Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 17 & 18, 2024

State Theatre

Milwaukee, WI

Feb. 20 & 21, 2024

Miller High Life Theatre

Peoria, IL

Feb. 27 & 28, 2024

Peoria Civic Center Theater

Dates to be announced soon in the following cities: Columbus, OH; Omaha, NE; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; Tulsa, OK; Midland, TX; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Fort Worth, TX; San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Birmingham, AL; Corpus Christi, TX; McAllen, TX; and Sugar Land, TX.

Visit www.babysharkontour.com to purchase tickets. Don't see your city? Be sure to visit www.babysharkontour.com to join the Whale Mail mailing list as new markets will be added regularly.

A limited number of "Fintastic Photo Ops" will be available as well in select markets. This pre-show experience will provide an up close and in person photo opportunity with Baby Shark and includes an exclusive gift for each kid. Each adult and kid (age 1 & up) must have their own "Fintastic Photo Op" ticket. Each guest must have both a Fintastic Photo Op ticket and a Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! show ticket (sold separately) for the same date.



Earlier this year, Nickelodeon announced a third season of the hit preschool series, Baby Shark's Big Show!, co-produced by The Pinkfong Company. The new season (18 half-hour episodes; four hour-long specials) will follow Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more. Additionally, Baby Shark's Big Movie, the first-ever feature-length original animated movie based on the global preschool phenomenon, will premiere this holiday season on Paramount+.

"Pinkfong Baby Shark" launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, becoming the world's first video ever to hit 13 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. The dynamic combination of music, characters, story, and dance propelled the song to RIAA Diamond certification and the song is an 11x platinum single, which sold over 11 million units in the U.S., and spawned a viral phenomenon, #BabySharkChallenge, generating over 1 million cover videos around the globe.

For more information or to join the Whale Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.babysharkontour.com. Follow Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! on Facebook and Instagram at @babysharkontour, and the hashtag #babysharkontour.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARAA, PARA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit our website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

