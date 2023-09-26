Penn State Partners with TPGi® to Make Food Service Kiosks Accessible for Blind and Low-Vision Users

JAWS® for Kiosk Screen Reader Software to Be Deployed on Penn State Food Service Kiosks

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn State has partnered with TPGi®, a Vispero® company and global leader in accessibility software and services, to assist in providing students and faculty with more accessible food service kiosks.

TPGi (PRNewswire)

Recognizing that screen readers needed to be implemented into its current kiosk system, Penn State chose the accessibility experts at TPGi and the JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader software after finding that other large-scale food service companies relied on the same solution and because of its compatibility with Penn State's kiosk hardware.

JAWS is a popular screen reader developed for users with vision loss. Industry-leading and award-winning JAWS for Kiosk is the only screen reader software designed for self-service experiences.

In Penn State's Accessibility Statement, the University says it is committed through its Policy AD69 to ensuring that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to their nondisabled peers to participate in the University's programs, benefits, and services, including those delivered through electronic and information technology.

As a part of its mission, Penn State says its "purpose is to bring positive impact to humanity. By opening doors to everyone, creating transformative experiences that few universities can provide, and by making the mission of every Penn Stater to leave the world in a better place than we found it, Penn State stands for doing good around the world."

"Penn State is committed to accessibility and maintaining high standards for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging," said Karen Kreger, Penn State assistant vice president for housing and food services. "Partnering with TPGi® and utilizing the JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader software is another way we are working toward making Penn State a more inclusive campus."

About TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their business, their employees, and their consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey. For more information, visit www.tpgi.com.

About Penn State

Penn State founded in 1855, is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's sole land-grant institution and its largest public university. Penn State's land-grant mission embraces teaching, research, and public service to support the Commonwealth's citizens, collaborating with industrial, educational, and agricultural partners to create, disseminate, integrate, and apply knowledge that is valuable to society. Penn State's unique educational model spans 25 campuses, including World Campus, that educate nearly 90,000 students. For example, the Invent Penn State initiative has established innovation hubs in 21 communities across Pennsylvania to fuel entrepreneurship and economic development.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TPGi LLC