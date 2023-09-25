Herzing University Launches Innovative Public Health Concentration in Nursing

Renowned healthcare educator adds in-demand Public Health concentration to its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced today the addition of a new Public Health-focused concentration within its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. The MSN-PH degree will offer two tracks — a classic pathway to advance from a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to MSN-PH and an accelerated RN-to-MSN-PH program for current registered nurses (RN) who have completed an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.

Public health nurses (PHN) are registered nurses who assess, evaluate and implement interventions to improve healthcare systems and policies. Their focus can range from individual and family care to leadership-based specializations in advocacy, policy, health promotion and evaluating systems to improve patient outcomes.

"Public health nurses play a pivotal role in addressing the health needs of populations, from local neighborhoods to national policy initiatives. At Herzing University, we believe it is not just a career choice, it is a chance for our students to improve healthcare worldwide," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, associate dean of online graduate nursing for Herzing University. "As a PHN, you have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between healthcare policies and real-world patient outcomes. By adding a Public Health concentration to our existing MSN program, we've designed a pathway that can lead this essential charge toward better health for all."

Enrollees of the MSN in Public Health program will take nursing specific courses covering topics, such as technology and nursing informatics, research methods and evidence-based practice, epidemiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology and much more. They will receive the opportunity to pursue the public health track while continuing to advance their nursing knowledge and skills.

The MSN – Public Health degree (BSN to MSN-PH) is a graduate program that can be completed in 16 months while the Accelerated MSN – Public Health degree (RN/ADN to MSN-PH) program can be completed in 28 months.

The degree program offers online coursework with hands-on clinical practicum experience while providing students with:

Career-focused curriculum: Discover the crucial knowledge and skills required to succeed at work and build a foundation for continued career growth.

Flexible schedule: We work hard to help you maintain school-life balance, striving to be as flexible as possible for busy non-traditional students.

Virtual services: Access to extensive virtual services, including academic advising, tutoring, support services, technical support and library services.

Lifelong support: Herzing supports the ongoing career advancement of all students by providing comprehensive, personalized student services with lifelong career coaching.

Rolling admissions: No application deadlines to worry about. Apply when you're ready and prepare to get started soon

Future pathways: Learn more about Herzing's Learn more about Herzing's online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program

Registered nurses across all specialties earn an average salary of $89,010 per year ($42.80 per hour), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Earning a master's degree can help current healthcare workers qualify for upper-level managerial and leadership positions in public health nursing. The BLS reports the average salary for medical and health service managers is $127,980 per year ($61.53 per hour).*

"Whether you're a seasoned Registered Nurse (RN) looking for a fresh direction or an aspiring nurse with ambitions of leadership, our MSN program with a Public Health concentration will equip you with the tools to make a profound impact on healthcare systems," said Dr. Wagner. "This is a career that can nurture your passion for nursing while enabling you to tackle complex public health challenges head-on. By joining our program, not only could you advance your career, you can become a catalyst for positive change in healthcare and shape policies and practices that enhance the well-being of communities far and wide."

The new online MSN-PH tracks will begin accepting enrollment for the Spring 2024 semester immediately. For more information about enrollment in Herzing University's various healthcare and nursing-related degree programs, visit www.herzing.edu .

* Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook 2022. BLS estimates do not represent entry-level wages and/or salaries. Multiple factors, including prior experience, age, geography market in which you want to work and degree field, will affect career outcomes and earnings. Herzing neither represents that its graduates will earn the average salaries calculated by BLS for a particular job nor guarantees that graduation from its program will result in a job, promotion, salary increase or other career growth.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Located in the heart of Milwaukee and founded in 1965, more than 45,000 alumni have graduated from Herzing's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. The new Herzing University School of Nursing also includes a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. Students can also major in a variety of other fields including healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. For 11 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University as a leading institution for some of the top online programs in the nation. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu .

