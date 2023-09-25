EKA and Verizon Connect to Deliver Integrated Services to Fleet Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of People-First cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS™, today announced It will deliver leading-edge integrated EKA Freight Management and Verizon Connect Telematics services to for-hire and private-fleet customers beginning in Q4 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/EKA Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"EKA is excited to work with Verizon Connect, an undisputed leader in the telematics and videomatics solutions market. Consistent with EKA's vision to deliver plug-and-play freight management platform, this integration will make it easy for Omni-TMS™ and Verizon Connect customers to see all their data, get the highest business value from it, by taking action to be more efficient, reduce risk, change driver and employee behavior." says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "This people-first digital transformation will greatly improve customer productivity, operations visibility, compliance, operations de-risking, and deliver much lower operations costs".

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational People-First cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling hyper automation and the next level of customer and partner experience. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

For all other inquiries:

Arune Singh

arune@go-eka.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EKA Solutions, Inc.