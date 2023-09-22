Soligenix, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting, Information for Reconvened Annual Meeting and Additional Proposal to be Considered by Stockholders

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for and convened on September 21, 2023 has been adjourned for the purpose of soliciting additional votes with respect to the proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 7, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). As a result of the additional time afforded by the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, the Company filed with the SEC a supplement (the "Supplement") to the Proxy Statement and amended proxy card to add a new proposal for the stockholders to ratify the appointment of Cherry Bekaert LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to review the Supplement for details on how to vote on the new proposal.

The required quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting is a majority of the voting power of shares of common stock issued and outstanding on the record date. There was less than the required voting power represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The Annual Meeting will be reconvened on October 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will continue to be held virtually via live audio-only webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/sngx2023.

The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the reconvened Annual Meeting remains the close of business on July 24, 2023. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 8.3% of the shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Stockholders as of close of business on July 24, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are encouraged to vote as soon as possible via the Internet at www.proxyvote.com (have proxy card available).

