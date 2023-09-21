NASA Technology Transfer, Brown Venture Group Launch Pilot Project to Connect Underserved Entrepreneurs to Out-of-This-World Opportunities

Kick-off Event is Oct. 16 in St. Paul, MN

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NASA Technology Transfer program and Brown Venture Group are launching a pilot project this fall to help under-represented entrepreneurs connect with NASA's patented licensed technologies, which are available to be developed into commercial products.

Pilot project will expose a new generation of entrepreneurs to NASA technologies to create new companies and products.

"This is truly an out-of-this-world opportunity for underserved entrepreneurs to tap into NASA-developed technologies to create new industries within our ecosystem," said Paul Campbell, co-founder and managing partner of Brown Venture Group. "This collaboration with NASA furthers our region's reputation as a vibrant startup hub."

The pilot project will offer a 16-week NASA Inclusive Innovation MashUp, powered by Brown Venture Group designed to connect participating entrepreneurs with industry professionals and business coaches to provide the tools they need to launch new technology-based startups.

"Our partnership with Brown Venture Group will expose a new generation of innovators to the entrepreneurial potential of NASA technologies," said Dan Lockney, NASA's Technology Transfer program executive. "Since we launched our program 60 years ago, we've generated thousands of spinoffs including products like cell phone cameras, memory foam, reliable GPS systems, and much more. We look forward to helping create new companies through this boot camp, companies that will turn NASA technologies into new products and services that improve our lives here on Earth."

NASA will manage the collaboration out of NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland under the direction of Harvey Schabes, chief of the Technology Transfer program at NASA Glenn.

"Our relationship with Brown Venture Group enables us to help grow the Twin Cities region by sharing our technology and resources with entrepreneurs and business incubators," Schabes said. "We would like to be the trailblazer for bringing NASA and other federal agencies to the region for commercialization opportunities."

About the Pilot Project

The NASA Inclusive Innovation MashUp Kick-Off event will include an expert panel discussion along with opportunities for chosen entrepreneurs to engage directly with mentors and instructors leading the program. The program includes access to NASA inventors, business ideation, testing product-market fit, operational model development, supply chain methods and funding strategy identification. In the final phase of the program, teams will pitch their business concepts and investment readiness to a selection committee. Winning teams will have the opportunity to pitch to local and national investors. Runners-up will get a chance to present to prominent accelerator and incubator programs.

WHEN: Kick-Off Event - Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



WHERE: 370 Osborne

370 Wabasha St. N

St Paul, 55102

Applications to participate in the project are currently being taken at Brown Venture Group/NASA Innovation Lab.

About NASA's Technology Transfer Program

NASA's Technology Transfer program ensures that innovations developed for missions in exploration and discovery are broadly available to the public, maximizing the benefit to the Nation. The annual Spinoff publication (spinoff.nasa.gov) highlights specific examples of commercial products created with NASA Technology. For more information about NASA's Tech Transfer programs, or to learn how to license NASA technology, visit technology.nasa.gov.

About Brown Venture Group

Launched in 2018, Brown Venture Group, LLC, is a venture capital firm exclusively for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous technology startups. Brown Venture Group is writing a new playbook for those interested in launching a minority-owned technology startup and those interested in investing in new technologies. For more information go to brownventuregroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Brown Venture Group