Digital Dentistry: Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape expand their workflow integrations

Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape are expanding their workflow integrations to enable dental professionals through DS Core and 3Shape Unite to use a scan-to-lab workflow or establish design and manufacturing protocols directly in their practice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, and 3Shape, a leading innovator of digital solutions for dental patient care, open the next chapter in their workflow integrations. The harmonization of DS Core, Primemill and Primeprint, with the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner powered by 3Shape Unite, creates more integrated workflows for digital dentistry. Dentists and dental technicians will benefit from simple, secure, and connected technology solutions for effective collaboration which enables them to provide excellent dental care and move forward with confidence.

Dentists will be able to seamlessly connect TRIOS scanners to Primemill and Primeprint for in-office milling and printing via 3Shape Unite, DS Core and the inLab CAD software. (PRNewswire)

Seamless execution of lab orders with DS Core to 3Shape Dental System

Dentsply Sirona intraoral scanners such as Primescan will now connect directly with the 3Shape Dental System Software via DS Core. Dentists will be able to easily transmit orders to their lab partners via DS Core. In the lab, this data can then be directly processed in 3Shape Dental System, which can save valuable time.

Innovative in-office Primemill and Primeprint solutions for 3Shape TRIOS users via DS Core

Dentists will be able to seamlessly connect TRIOS scanners to Primemill and Primeprint for in-office milling and printing via 3Shape Unite, DS Core and the inLab CAD software. Thus, high-quality prosthetic restorations such as permanent esthetic crowns, as well as removable and temporary dental applications such as splints, temporary crowns or models can be manufactured directly in the dental practice same day.

For Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape, this is an important next step within their workflow integrations to advance digital dentistry in practices and labs and help improve oral health worldwide.

Rune Fisker, 3Shape's Senior Vice President of Product Strategy says, "3Shape and Dentsply Sirona are providing seamless workflows for our shared customer base. Dentists and labs will now benefit from smooth in-office manufacturing and send-to-lab solutions thanks to an expanded and validated interconnection of our systems. By being faithful to 3Shape's open system principles, we are excited to combine such powerful opportunities in the industry."

Andreas Frank, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Dentsply Sirona, commented, "The closer integration of leading offerings from Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape via DS Core opens new possibilities for dental practices and labs. Our customers expect to easily combine solutions from different companies in their practice to confidently deliver optimal performance. We are committed to expanding workflow integrations through our platform, DS Core, and thereby help dental professionals move forward with confidence. We are excited that 3Shape TRIOS users will now be able to expand their practices easily with in-office manufacturing solutions such as Primemill and Primeprint."

More information about Dentsply Sirona is available on the Dentsply Sirona Website: www.dentsplysirona.com

More information about 3Shape is available on the 3Shape website: www.3shape.com

Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries.

IMAGES

are available for Download on the website.

Press Contact Dentsply Sirona

Marion Par-Weixlberger | Vice President Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Sirona Straße 1 | 5071 Wals bei Salzburg, Austria | T +43 (0) 662 2450-588 | F +43 (0) 662 2450-540

marion.par-weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com | www.dentsplysirona.com

Press Contact 3Shape

Bruce Frederic Mendel, 3Shape Communications,

E-mail: bruce.mendel@3shape.com

www.3shape.com

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

About 3Shape

3Shape was founded in 2000 by two people determined to unlock opportunities in 3D digital technology. From two, we've grown to over 2,000 – and from our beginning in Denmark, we're now present in over 100 countries around the world.

Our singular purpose remains the same – to advance and connect medical professionals and patients.

We drive progress in digital dentistry with groundbreaking, industry-recognized scanners for clinics and labs. And connect dentists and technicians with software workflows that just flow. We advance and coach professionals on every step of their digital journey – helping to truly elevate the customer experience.

Our impact is reflected in the results we achieve. Every second of every day, our award-winning products restore the confidence of a patient. Decisively going beyond products, we bring ongoing training and education that not only helps professionals stay relevant, it puts them ahead of the game.

We actively advance and connect dentists and lab technicians – the people who are the backbone of the industry.

Advance. Connect. Together.

www.3shape.com

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials.

Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dentsply Sirona