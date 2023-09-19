NICK PAPPAS JOINS PAPPAS CAPITAL AS MANAGING PARTNER

Strengthens Team in Support of Firm's Continued Growth and Expansion

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pappas Capital, a leading investor in next-generation life science and technology companies, announced today that Nick Pappas (no relation) has joined the firm as a Managing Partner of Pappas Ventures, the firm's life science venture business. In his role, Nick will oversee Pappas Ventures and lead fundraising and investment efforts for its current and future venture funds. Previously, Nick served as a Managing Partner and Head of Investments at Philips Ventures, where he led a global investment program that was recognized as a leader in corporate venture capital.

(PRNewsfoto/Pappas Capital) (PRNewswire)

"Nick's extensive investment experience, coupled with his proven leadership skills, make him the ideal executive to help manage our venture business," said Art Pappas, CEO and Managing Partner of Pappas Capital. "We are pleased to welcome Nick to the Pappas team to help us continue to deliver superior returns for our investors through investments in companies developing transformative products and technologies."

Nick added, "Over the past 29 years, Pappas Capital has developed a reputation for partnering with entrepreneurs to build innovative companies that advance healthcare technologies and bring groundbreaking solutions to market. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Pappas team and look forward to building on their strong track-record of developing innovative products to address significant unmet medical needs."

Nick has over two decades of investing, banking and management experience with early-stage healthcare and technology companies. Prior to Philips, he spent seven years as a Partner and venture investor with MassVentures. Previously, Nick was a senior technology investment banker with Oppenheimer & Co., SVB Alliant, and Canaccord Genuity, both in Silicon Valley and Boston. He received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Richmond and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Pappas Capital

Pappas Capital is a global venture capital and commercial development firm investing in next-generation life science, agriculture, and technology companies. The firm has raised more than $800 million and has guided the launch or development of more than 100 companies through its Pappas Ventures business unit, its Specialized Fund Management unit, and its Translational Medicine initiative. Twenty-five FDA approved products have come from Pappas Capital portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.pappas-capital.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Lisa Dreyer

919-998-3308

ldreyer@pappas-capital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pappas Capital