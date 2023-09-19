Global cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance announce partnership with Nova Southeastern University's Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Award-winning global Insurtech BOXX Insurance that combines cyber insurance and security has announced a partnership with Nova Southeastern University ("NSU") and its Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation.

Through the collaboration BOXX will offer cyber protection education services and cyber insurance services to Levan Center's clients and community members as well as NSU faculty and staff.

Powering and Protecting the Innovation Ecosystem

Through the collaboration BOXX will provide a powerful combination of Executive education, Cyber protection tools and Cyber insurance products for Levan Center of Innovation members – for entrepreneurs and early-stage startups as they build out and scale up their business.

The Levan Center supports the Founder's Journey from the birth of an idea through successful exit or global expansion providing programs, events, and wraparound services to entrepreneurs and early-stage startups for the buildout and scaleup of their businesses.

"Having the right level of Cyber protection is vital for every business, from the earliest incubator through their growth and scale up. As companies progress through their stages of development, the need to deliver the right support against cyber threats is essential" said BOXX US President, Hilario Itriago.

"Our goal is to help our customers stay ahead of cyber threats in addition to being there to help them respond and recover from an incident," added Itriago. "With our US home base in Miami, we're delighted to support NSU and the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Centre of Innovation."

BOXX's mission to make the world a digitally safer place has led to its presence expanding across North America and other selected markets poised for growth. With its Cyberboxx Business solution BOXX combines all-in-one cyber protection and insurance specifically designed for the needs of small businesses in Florida, across the US, Canada, and beyond, to protect against cyber threats.

"We are delighted to be working with BOXX Insurance to help keep our clients and community members protected against cyber threats," said John Wensveen, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, NSU, and Executive Director, Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation. "Equipping our members and clients with the essential tools, capabilities, and protection, tailored to their needs and phases of development is key. We share BOXX's preventative risk approach and are pleased to be offering our members and clients a complete range of innovative solutions to keep them digitally safe."

BOXX opened its US offices in Miami in 2021, and has been an active member of the rapidly growing Miami tech community ever since. In February BOXX announced its US$14.4 million Series B funding round, bringing the total amount raised from investors to US$24.5 million. The Series B investment was led by global giant, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Zurich).

