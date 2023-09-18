SAS Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAS and Snowflake provide marketers with the tools to transform marketing in a digital-first era

CARY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI, Analytics and MarTech leader SAS has been recognized as an AI & Machine Learning leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Through their partnership, SAS and Snowflake help joint customers build world-class marketing organizations.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed partner solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing the usage patterns of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of AdTech and MarTech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI.

The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"SAS has long been recognized as a leader in the advanced analytics and MarTech space," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Recognizing SAS as a leader in the AI & Machine Learning category of our report highlights the fact that our joint customers recognize the value in leveraging SAS technologies to make the most of their customer data in Snowflake, generating insights and ultimately scaling marketing use cases across organizations more efficiently."

SAS was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the AI & Machine Learning category for seamlessly activating insights with advanced segmentation and audience creation to deliver personalized, omni-channel customer journeys.

"We are thrilled to be identified as a leader in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Mike Blanchard, Vice President of SAS Customer Intelligence. "Our partnership with Snowflake provides marketers with a seamless end-to-end MarTech stack, covering everything from developing advanced analytics to orchestrating journeys and activating insights. We look forward to continuing to help our joint customers build world-class marketing organizations by combining SAS' industry leading analytics and marketing solutions with the Snowflake Data Cloud – a powerful and flexible cloud data platform."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

Learn more about SAS® MarTech solutions.

