PuroClean Hires New Chief Information Officer

Property Restoration and Remediation Franchise Announces Key Addition to Executive Lineup

TAMARAC, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading brand in property restoration and remediation throughout the country, has announced that Nick Hindle will be joining the brand in the role of Chief Information Officer, a new role for PuroClean.

Nick has worked in a senior capacity with many national and international companies, including Next Gear Solutions. Nick was a key player in the PuroClean rollout of the PuroMetrix (PMX) platform on the DASH Enterprise platform of Next Gear Solutions, more than a decade ago and has maintained a relationship with PuroClean ever since.

"I've known of PuroClean since around 2011, and I've always been consistently impressed by the company culture and the culture of each franchisee's location," Hindle said. "I cannot wait to begin my next chapter with PuroClean in my new role as Chief Information Officer and continue to help grow the brand through our innovative and technological future."

For over 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners restore and remedy properties, serving communities across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada with a network of over 450 offices and growing rapidly.

"Our company continues to experience tremendous growth, and to help fuel that growth, I am pleased to share we have created a new position, Chief Information Officer (CIO), for which Nick Hindle will be joining our team," said Steve White, the President and COO of PuroClean. "Nick has the expertise and passion that makes him the perfect addition to help elevate the brand's technologies, securities and software as we plan for the brand's rapid expansion. Our franchise owners and partners require PuroClean to maintain the highest level of confidentiality for their customers and Nick's background and experience will ensure we deliver on our commitment to them. I am confident he is going to set the standard for this new executive role."

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

