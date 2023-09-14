Life Time Launching Kids Pickleball Programming in Collaboration with DUPR, Introducing the Next Generation to the Sport

Life Time Launching Kids Pickleball Programming in Collaboration with DUPR, Introducing the Next Generation to the Sport

Life Time's junior pickleball programming is play-focused, helping kids build athletic skills while creating a love for the sport

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and largest provider of pickleball courts, programming and leagues, today announced it's teaming up with DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) to unveil new junior pickleball programming to introduce more kids to the fastest growing sport in America.

At a time where 70% of kids stop playing sports by the age of 13 (National Alliance for Youth Sports), Life Time’s innovative junior curriculum emphasizes learning through the joy of playing in practices, versus drills and lessons that kids often view as “boring.” Children will gain pickleball and life skills through round-robin games every week with a focus on reinforcing game-specific skills, age and stage development and life lessons in an emotionally safe learning environment. (PRNewswire)

At a time where 70% of kids stop playing sports by the age of 13 (National Alliance for Youth Sports), Life Time's innovative junior curriculum emphasizes learning through the joy of playing in practices, versus drills and lessons that kids often view as "boring." Children will gain pickleball and life skills through round-robin games every week with a focus on reinforcing game-specific skills, age and stage development and life lessons in an emotionally safe learning environment.

This pickleball curriculum, designed by Life Time, with technical and shared marketing support from DUPR, has never been offered for juniors at this scale and will cultivate the next generation of players. Kids as young as four years old will be able to take part.

"We are proud to launch the first junior pickleball pathway leveraging our renowned Life Time destinations," said Ajay Pant, Life Time's Vice President of Racquet Sports. "We have an established track record of creating life-long joy through racquet sports with our SMART junior tennis programming at Life Time and now are applying the same expertise to create joy of the sport for junior athletes in pickleball."

Starting October 2nd, Life Time will offer junior pickleball programming at its Minnesota locations with pickleball courts and expand the programming to its entire network of athletic country clubs with pickleball by the end of the year.

"Our pickleball-specific and stage-based teaching system for kids is based on the principle of fair, level-based play," said David McCune, Executive Director of DUPR. "For kids who are dreaming of going further, this program is also the first step on their path to going pro. From juniors to College National Championships, to Minor Leagues, to Major League Pickleball… all in their Life Time!"

Life Time has a strategic alliance with DUPR and has adopted its official rating system across all Life Time clubs with pickleball.

Since early 2022, Life Time has constructed indoor and outdoor pickleball courts at a rate of five new permanent courts each week – many with viewing areas, stadium seating, and social lounges. It aims to have 1,000 pickleball courts by the end of 2024. Life Time is the largest owner and operator of both pickleball and indoor tennis courts.

For more information, visit the Life Time Pickleball website.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the most accurate and only global pickleball rating system trusted by the world's premier Pickleball clubs, tours, and professionals. All players, regardless of their age, gender, location, or skill, are rated on the same scale between 2.00-8.00 based on their match results. DUPR is free and anyone can have a rating.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.