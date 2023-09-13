WOODINVILLE STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY FINISHED WITH TOASTED APPLEWOOD STAVES NATIONAL RELEASE

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Toasted Applewood Staves, a real craft whiskey handmade in Washington, is now available.

Woodinville Straight Bourbon Finished with Toasted Applewood Staves, handmade in Washington , now available nationally.

"Every fall, we do a Harvest Release, and back in 2017, our release was our flagship Bourbon finished with Applewood Staves. Of all our releases, this has been one of our most popular – so, this year we're bringing it back Nationally," says Woodinville Whiskey co-founder, Brett Carlile.

Woodinville's Product Locator can help in locating a store near you selling this special release (100 proof MSRP $99.95): https://www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com/product-locator/. (Please note, based on strong consumer demand, this whiskey already sold out at the Woodinville Tasting Room, and Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Toasted Applewood Staves is only available at retail.)

Tasting Notes: After the whiskey was fully mature, staves of toasted applewood were added. The finishing process adds depth and richness with aromas of apple and berry on the nose and palate on top of the traditional bourbon notes of rich caramel, dark chocolate and vanilla bean with a sweet lingering finish.

About Woodinville Whiskey Company

Woodinville Whiskey (www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com) is a craft distillery founded by two best friends from the Woodinville area, Brett Carlile and Orlin Sorensen, under the mentorship of industry icon, the late David Pickerell. Woodinville is Washington's largest craft distillery, handcrafting its products from 100% locally sourced grains from the Omlin Family Farm in Quincy, Washington.

They were awarded "Craft Whiskey of the Year" by the American Distilling Institute and 2020's "Best Straight Bourbon" at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The bourbon performed incredibly in Fred Minnick's "Pappy vs. the Field" blind tasting and in 2019 he named it "Best Bourbon Outside Kentucky". In 2021 Forbes reported Woodinville "may just be the best craft whiskey in America." Woodinville Rye earned Double Platinum honors in the American Spirits Council of Tasters 2022 ASCOT Awards.

In 2017 Woodinville joined Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of LVMH. The state-of-the-art distillery and tasting room in Woodinville, open daily, is home to exclusive launches including an annual Harvest Release. Private experiences are available, by reservation, including the new Distiller's Pick Private Tour and Bottling: https://www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com/contact-us/#id=woodinville-private-tour-and-distiller-s-pick-bourbon-bottling-woodinville.

Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Toasted Applewood Staves: 100 proof, MSRP $99.95. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woodinville Whiskey