Mark Ley Joins Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica as Director of Marketing

Mr. Ley returns to Four Seasons during an exciting time for the Resort, as it undergoes lifestyle renovations.

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica announced the appointment of Mark Ley as Director of Marketing. In his role, Mark will lead the Sales and Marketing division as the property undergoes lifestyle renovations and repositioning as the most elite coastal destination in Latin America.

Mark Ley, Director of Marketing (PRNewswire)

Mark joins the Peninsula Papagayo team from Alila Ventana Big Sur in California where he spent the past couple of years as Area Director of Sales and Marketing leading the Marketing and sales efforts. A longtime luxury hospitality leader, Mark has been involved in sales and marketing for brands such as Auberge, Alila and Four Seasons since 2007 and will bring a strong background and wealth of knowledge withing this category.

No stranger to Four Seasons, he previously led the sales and marketing team at Four Seasons Hualalai for nearly four years until the end of 2021. In this role Mark was a pivotal player in repositioning of the Hawaiian resort which led to excellent year on year growth in ADR and RevPar during his tenure.

Mark is a strong leader who has consistently developed successful marketing strategies through a creative hands-on approach. He is a firm believer that successful strategies lie in the balance between the art that is marketing and the science that is data and analytics.

As the resort embarks on a three-month enhancement to debut lifestyle renovations with the addition of Virador Beach Club and Wellness Shala alongside the transformation of Kids For All Seasons and a sustainable golf course.

An artist at heart, Mark can often be found with a camera in hand or close to the ocean. A family man, Mark is married to Marissa and along with daughter, Kirra they love to travel and explore. In their free time they can be found hiking, exploring a local flea market for hidden treasures, and discovering great new restaurants. With surfing one of his major passions Costa Rica will work out to be a perfect fit for Mark and his family.

