Generac Announces Proposed Plans for a New Manufacturing Facility in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

New facility to help address growing demand for the Company's industrial products

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, in conjunction with the City of Beaver Dam, today announced its proposed plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

(PRNewswire)

"Generac's intended investment in our region is a testament to the business-friendly environment we've worked hard to cultivate," said Becky Glewen, Mayor of Beaver Dam. "The establishment of this new plant translates to meaningful employment, stronger families, and a flourishing economy for Beaver Dam and the region and speaks volumes about the confidence that industry leaders like Generac have in our workforce, quality of life, and the infrastructure we offer."

To help fulfill the growing demand for Generac's industrial generators, Generac is planning to build an approximately 320,000 sq. ft. facility in the Highway 151 Business Park, at Kellom Road and Tower Drive. Including a mix of manufacturing and office employees, the facility will eventually employ up to 350-400 people in total at the location.

"The demand for our industrial generators continues on a rapid growth trajectory, and this new facility will help us to best meet the needs of our customers," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "Additionally, the new manufacturing location demonstrates Generac's dedication to shaping the future of industrial power generation."

Pending city approval of the project, Generac will begin construction later this year, with the aim of completing construction by early 2025.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

About City of Beaver Dam

The City of Beaver Dam is a thriving community of 16,000+ residents and 960 businesses with easy access to Madison and the Fox Valley via connection to US Hwy 151. Since incorporation in 1856, Beaver Dam has served as a retail and healthcare center for Dodge County and the region and is recognized for its small-town feel, historic downtown, livability, and family-friendly culture.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Rodgers

Stephanie.Rodgers@Generac.com

262-544-4811 Ext. 4456

Nathan Thiel

nthiel@ci.beaverdam.wi.gov

920-887-4600 Ext. 399

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.