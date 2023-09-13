BURFORD CAPITAL REPORTS FIRST HALF AND SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS; STRONGEST SET OF SIX-MONTH FINANCIAL RESULTS IN BURFORD'S HISTORY

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.1 Burford's report on Form 6-K at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, including unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "2Q23 Quarterly Report"), is available on the Burford Capital website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.
Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:
"We have produced the strongest set of six-month financial results in Burford's history, with net income attributable to shareholders of nearly $240 million and tangible book value per share growth of 12% over the past six months. Our core portfolio generated a lot of cash with realized gains tripling on our core portfolio realizations, and new business was very strong. Our new valuation methodology is sensitive to interest rate changes and thus higher rates during the first six months of 2023 were a headwind for the fair value of our core portfolio, especially during the second quarter, but these valuation movements are non-cash and unrealized and are expected to continue to fluctuate over time. Operating expenses reflect strong portfolio performance and certain idiosyncratic events."
1 In this announcement, references to (1) "2Q23" and "2Q22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (2) "1H23"and "1H22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
All figures in this announcement are unaudited and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on the Burford Capital website and in the 2Q23 Quarterly Report (as defined above). In addition, Burford applied its revised valuation methodology for capital provision assets to its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2023 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included in this announcement. Thus, for comparative purposes, this announcement contains Burford's restated unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. However, because Burford has not previously issued quarterly financial statements, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 contained in this announcement have not historically been presented and therefore are not a restatement of previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Highlights
Key activity2
- 1H23 realized gains of $94 million, up 255% from $27 million in 1H22
- 1H23 realizations of $195 million, up 178% from $70 million in 1H22, reflecting increased portfolio velocity, as the case backlog in the courts continues to clear
- 1H23 cash receipts3 of $247 million, up 148% from $99 million in 1H22, primarily driven by realizations including three matters that generated aggregate proceeds of $147 million
- 1H23 deployments of $248 million, up 103% from $122 million in 1H22, reflecting in part the balance sheet's greater participation in new capital provision-direct assets
2
Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct assets
3
Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management
Financial results4
- In 2Q23, while realized gains were up sharply, total revenues were $43 million (2Q22: $15 million), reflecting the impact of increased discount rates on our revised valuation methodology
- Increase in operating expenses in 2Q23 driven primarily by an increase in compensation expenses and general, administrative and other expenses compared to 2Q22
- All but $1.2 million of the increase in compensation and benefits in 2Q23 compared to 2Q22 was non-cash, driven principally by accruals as a result of increases in Burford's share price and asset values
- Increase in general, administrative and other expenses in 2Q23 compared to 2Q22 includes $3.3 million in audit, professional and corporate legal fees due to the development of the revised fair value methodology and build-out of quarterly reporting
- Net loss attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders of $22 million in 2Q23 (2Q22: net loss of $49 million), with net loss per ordinary and diluted share of $0.10 each (2Q22: net loss per ordinary and diluted share of $0.23 each)
- Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share of $8.26 at June 30, 2023, up 12% from $7.36 at December 31, 2022
4
Represents Burford-only
Portfolio
- Group-wide new commitments of $557 million in 2Q23 (2Q22: $363 million) and $722 million in 1H23 (1H22: $445 million)
- Of the $672 million increase in capital provision asset value in 1H23, $280 million attributable to the YPF-related assets
- Of the $423 million increase in capital provision asset value in 1H23, $185 million attributable to the YPF-related assets
- On September 8, 2023, the court rendered a decision in the YPF-related assets holding that the appropriate date for the tender offer was April 16, 2012 and that pre-judgment interest should run from May 3, 2012 at a simple interest rate of 8%
- Cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets steady at 88% (December 31, 2022: 88%) and IRR of 29% (December 31, 2022: 29%)
Liquidity and capital
- Strong liquidity position at June 30, 2023 primarily reflects issuance of $400 million in senior notes in June 2023 and increasing Burford-only realizations, partially offset by strong Burford-only deployments
- On July 12, 2023, Burford redeemed in full the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 6.125% bonds due 2024 at a redemption price of par
- Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets decreased 19% to $93 million at June 30, 2023, of which $69 million (74%) was collected in cash at September 7, 2023
- Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share of $8.87 at June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $7.97 per ordinary share)
Dividend
- On September 8, 2023, Burford's board of directors declared an interim dividend of 6.25¢ per ordinary share payable on December 7, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of November 9, 2023
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.
For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.
Summary Financial Statements and Reconciliations
The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.
Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Capital provision income
35,667
35,006
511,600
175,745
Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital
provision assets
4,813
16,857
(95,532)
218
Asset management income
1,894
2,394
3,891
5,508
Services and other income
2,177
(6,767)
5,497
(10,879)
Total revenues
44,551
47,490
425,456
170,592
Total operating expenses
43,632
26,540
97,931
56,827
Operating income
919
20,950
327,525
113,765
Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment
21,124
21,636
41,677
37,477
Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses
(8,898)
2,544
(11,338)
3,058
(Loss)/income before income taxes
(11,307)
(3,230)
297,186
73,230
(Provision) for income taxes
(8,969)
(14,942)
(16,081)
(18,366)
Net income
(20,276)
(18,172)
281,105
54,864
Net income attributable to Burford Capital
Limited shareholders
(21,540)
(49,352)
237,885
6,928
Net income attributable to Burford Capital
Limited shareholders per ordinary share
Basic
$ (0.10)
$ (0.23)
$ 1.09
$ 0.03
Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.23)
$ 1.07
$ 0.03
Summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Capital provision income
35,392
(4,810)
351,407
95,777
Asset management income
5,684
25,829
25,041
36,763
Services and other income
2,161
(5,641)
5,466
(10,885)
Total revenues
43,237
15,378
381,914
121,655
Operating income
(330)
(10,660)
284,338
65,826
Net income
(21,540)
(49,352)
237,885
65,826
Net income per share:
Basic
$ (0.10)
$ (0.23)
$ 1.09
$ 0.03
Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.23)
$ 1.07
$ 0.03
Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Capital provision income
35,667
(100)
72
4,728
(4,983)
8
35,392
Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
4,813
-
-
(4,753)
-
(60)
-
Asset management income
1,894
46
3,744
-
-
-
5,684
Services and other income
2,177
-
(1)
-
-
(15)
2,161
Total revenues
44,551
(54)
3,815
(25)
(4,983)
(67)
43,237
Operating income
919
87
3,628
-
(4,903)
(61)
(330)
Net income/(loss)
(20,276)
87
3,628
-
(4,903)
(76)
(21,540)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Capital provision income
35,006
(1,769)
(55,580)
16,423
48
1,062
(4,810)
Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
16,857
-
-
(16,435)
-
(422)
-
Asset management income
2,394
57
23,378
-
-
-
25,829
Services and other income
(6,767)
1,132
-
-
-
(6)
(5,641)
Total revenues
47,490
(580)
(32,202)
(12)
48
634
15,378
Operating income
20,950
(245)
(32,240)
-
138
737
(10,660)
Net income/(loss)
(18,172)
(245)
(32,240)
-
138
1,167
(49,352)
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Capital provision income
511,600
(207)
(48,236)
(95,041)
(12,005)
(4,704)
351,407
Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(95,532)
-
-
95,011
-
521
-
Asset management income
3,891
92
21,058
-
-
-
25,041
Services and other income
5,497
-
(2)
-
-
(29)
5,466
Total revenues
425,456
(115)
(27,180)
(30)
(12,005)
(4,212)
381,914
Operating income
327,525
181
(27,397)
-
(11,802)
(4,169)
284,338
Net income/(loss)
281,105
181
(27,397)
-
(11,802)
(4,202)
237,885
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Capital provision income
175,745
(2,277)
(74,175)
498
(318)
(3,696)
95,777
Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
218
-
-
(510)
-
292
-
Asset management income
5,508
218
31,037
-
-
-
36,763
Services and other income
(10,879)
-
-
-
-
(6)
(10,885)
Total revenues
170,592
(2,059)
(43,138)
(12)
(318)
(3,410)
121,655
Operating income
113,765
(1,357)
(43,200)
-
(77)
(3,305)
65,826
Net income/(loss)
54,864
(1,357)
(43,200)
-
(77)
(3,302)
6,928
Reconciliation of capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets
For the six months ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
Capital provision income
511,600
175,745
Less: Capital provision income from YPF-related assets
(277,318)
(1,440)
Capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets
234,282
174,305
Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position
At
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Total assets
5,177,712
4,288,359
Total liabilities
2,441,646
1,901,289
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
1,942,025
1,742,584
Non-controlling interests
794,041
644,486
Total shareholders' equity
2,736,066
2,387,070
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
218,957,218
218,581,877
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share
8.87
7.97
Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share
12.50
10.92
Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position
At June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage Fund
Other
Burford-only
Total assets
5,177,712
(2,518)
(556,238)
(504,275)
(178,766)
(73,413)
3,862,502
Total liabilities
2,441,646
(141)
(4,234)
(504,275)
(75)
(12,444)
1,920,477
Total shareholders' equity
2,736,066
(2,377)
(552,004)
-
(178,691)
(60,969)
1,942,025
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage Fund
Other
Burford-only
Total assets
4,288,359
(2,779)
(477,590)
(409,249)
(103,523)
(76,792)
3,218,426
Total liabilities
1,901,289
(228)
(4,234)
(409,249)
(120)
(11,616)
1,475,842
Total shareholders' equity
2,387,070
(2,551)
(473,356)
-
(103,403)
(65,176)
1,742,584
Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
130,520
2,677
133,197
22,986
17,328
173,511
Capital provision-indirect
27,064
(22,605)
4,459
22,290
-
26,749
Post-settlement
-
-
-
79,576
-
79,576
Total realizations
157,584
(19,928)
137,656
124,852
17,328
279,836
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
54,769
(4,919)
49,850
14,043
9,069
72,962
Capital provision-indirect
7,114
(1,792)
5,322
13,326
-
18,648
Post-settlement
-
-
-
8,840
-
8,840
Total realizations
61,883
(6,711)
55,172
36,209
9,069
100,450
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
246,252
(51,309)
194,943
73,376
52,751
321,070
Capital provision-indirect
39,644
(33,089)
6,555
32,774
-
39,329
Post-settlement
-
-
-
98,256
-
98,256
Total realizations
285,896
(84,398)
201,498
204,406
52,751
458,655
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
75,980
(5,778)
70,202
24,381
12,319
106,902
Capital provision-indirect
12,466
(6,367)
6,099
17,901
-
24,000
Post-settlement
-
-
-
38,303
-
38,303
Total realizations
88,446
(12,145)
76,301
80,585
12,319
169,205
Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
246,840
(65,387)
181,453
6,070
58,504
246,027
Capital provision-indirect
78,794
(65,662)
13,132
65,662
-
78,794
Post-settlement
-
-
-
31,939
-
31,939
Total deployments
325,634
(131,049)
194,585
103,671
58,504
356,760
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
92,445
(22,273)
70,172
8,926
21,291
100,389
Capital provision-indirect
5,429
(3,518)
1,911
3,518
-
5,429
Post-settlement
-
-
-
26,116
-
26,116
Total deployments
97,874
(25,791)
72,083
38,560
21,291
131,934
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
331,525
(83,079)
248,446
12,983
75,956
337,385
Capital provision-indirect
112,794
(93,995)
18,799
93,995
-
112,794
Post-settlement
-
-
-
35,806
-
35,806
Total deployments
444,319
(177,074)
267,245
142,784
75,956
485,985
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
183,566
(61,436)
122,130
14,667
60,304
197,101
Capital provision-indirect
20,176
(16,776)
3,400
16,776
-
20,176
Post-settlement
-
-
-
43,152
-
43,152
Total deployments
203,742
(78,212)
125,530
74,595
60,304
260,429
Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts
($ in thousands)
Six months
Three months
Three months
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
308,007
144,485
163,522
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(87,513)
(60,563)
(26,950)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
220,494
83,922
136,572
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
213,321
77,742
135,579
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
7,173
6,180
993
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
220,494
83,922
136,572
Consolidated asset management income
3,891
1,997
1,894
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
21,150
17,360
3,790
Burford-only asset management income
25,041
19,357
5,684
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(1,728)
(7,086)
5,358
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
23,313
12,271
11,042
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
1,563
881
682
Burford-only proceeds from asset recovery fee for services
38
83
(45)
Burford-only proceeds from insurance receipts
1,530
-
1,530
Burford-only proceeds from asset management and other services
26,444
13,235
13,209
Cash receipts
246,938
97,157
149,781
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
($ in thousands)
Six months
Three months
Three months
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
108,541
69,369
39,172
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(21,451)
(14,109)
(7,342)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
87,090
55,260
31,830
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
81,511
55,163
26,348
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
5,579
97
5,482
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
87,090
55,260
31,830
Consolidated asset management income
5,508
3,114
2,394
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
31,255
7,820
23,435
Burford-only asset management income
36,763
10,934
25,829
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(26,547)
(8,725)
(17,822)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
10,216
2,209
8,007
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
967
614
353
Burford-only proceeds from asset recovery fee for services
577
418
159
Burford-only proceeds from insurance receipts
413
-
413
Burford-only proceeds from other corporate
191
-
191
Burford-only proceeds from asset management and other services
12,364
3,241
9,123
Cash receipts
99,454
58,501
40,953
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
Reconciliation of consolidated aggregate cash receipts from three matters of note to Burford only cash receipts
Six months ended June 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination and
Burford-only
Aggregate cash receipts - three matters of note
181,514
(34,050)
147,464
Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio
($ in thousands)
At June 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
Consolidated carrying value
4,407,888
3,735,556
Consolidated undrawn commitments
1,983,154
1,720,727
Eliminations of third-party interests:
Less: Attributable to carrying value
(1,348,424)
(1,100,137)
Less: Attributable to undrawn commitments
(471,789)
(413,446)
Burford-only Carrying value
3,059,464
2,635,419
Burford-only undrawn commitments
1,511,365
1,307,281
Burford-only portfolio
4,570,829
3,942,700
Other funds carrying value
1,115,482
1,076,320
Other funds undrawn commitments
265,502
239,145
Other funds portfolio
1,380,984
1,315,465
BOF-C carrying value
597,340
516,982
BOF-C undrawn commitments
434,930
371,724
BOF-C portfolio
1,032,270
888,706
Total group-wide portfolio
6,984,083
6,146,871
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
At June 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Cash and cash equivalents
365,336
(31,779)
333,557
107,658
(33,979)
73,679
Marketable securities
107,180
-
107,180
136,358
-
136,358
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
472,516
(31,779)
440,737
244,016
(33,979)
210,037
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only capital provision assets
At June 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
YPF-related assets
1,512,062
(504,397)
1,007,665
1,232,549
(409,514)
823,035
Other assets
2,895,826
(844,027)
2,051,799
2,503,007
(689,602)
1,813,405
Capital provision assets
4,407,888
(1,348,424)
3,059,464
3,735,556
(1,099,116)
2,636,440
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets
At June 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
94,391
(1,754)
92,637
116,582
(1,932)
114,650
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only realized gains on capital provision-direct assets
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Realized gains relative to cost
59,335
(554)
58,781
21,497
(4,908)
16,589
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Realized gains relative to cost
127,405
(33,011)
94,394
32,085
(5,484)
26,601
Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
($ in thousands, except share data)
At June 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
1,942,025
1,742,584
Less: Goodwill
(133,962)
(133,912)
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
1,808,063
1,608,672
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
218,957,218
218,581,877
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
8.26
7.36
Reconciliation of shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
($ in thousands, except share data)
At June 30, 2023
At December 31, 2022
Total shareholders' equity
2,653,361
2,387,070
Less: Non-controlling interests
(661,083)
(644,486)
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
1,942,025
1,742,584
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
218,957,218
218,581,877
Shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
8.87
7.97
Definitions and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Alternative Performance Measures
Burford reports its financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our financial results as follows:
- Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP, Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.
- Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.
- Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, that do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.
We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:
- Direct, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.
- Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in two of our private funds (i.e., BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP and Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).
We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:
- Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.
- Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in funding such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.
Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:
- Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide funding on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide funding after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.
- Deployment refers to the funding provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.
- Deployed cost is the amount of funding we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.
- Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.
- Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.
- Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.
- Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.
- Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their funded cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statement of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statement of financial position).
- YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.
We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:
- Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into funding existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
- Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.
For additional information, including reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures and reconciliations of our alternative performance measures additional to those set forth in this announcement, see the 2Q23 Quarterly Report furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2023 and made available on our website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, Burford and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in its periodic reports that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information made available to Burford's security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Burford cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that Burford's actual results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those Burford expects include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Burford's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023 and other reports or documents that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if Burford's results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.
Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
